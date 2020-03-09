Luukkonen Returned to Cincinnati

March 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, have reassigned Cyclones goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Recalled by the Americans on January 29, Luukkonen appeared in eight games for Rochester during his recall, posting a 3-3-2 record along with a 3.38 goals-against average and an .844 save percentage. Overall, in 10 games with the Americans this season, Luukkonen has skated in 10 games, and has a mark of 3-4-3-0, along with a 3.15GAA and an .874 SV%.

Named the Cyclones' representative for the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, Luukkonen has appeared in 22 games for Cincinnati this season, accounting for a record of 12-6-3-0, and he ranks second in the ECHL with a 2.16 goals-against average, to go along with a .916 save-percentage. He is also tied for fourth in the League with three shutouts. Luukkonen has allowed more than three goals on just six occasions this season, and has made 25 or more saves 10 times. He was named the Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December after posting a record of 6-2-1-0 and a 1.88 goals-against average along with a .925 save percentage.

Hailing from Espoo, FIN, Luukkonen is coming off a successful season with the Sudbury Wolves in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he posted a record of 38-11-2, along with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He was named OHL Goaltender of the Year for his efforts, and he also earned the Red Tilson Trophy, which is given to the Most Outstanding Player in the League. He is the first European import player to earn that award. Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres, National Hockey League (NHL) affiliate of the Cyclones, in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Luukkonen made his North American debut late last season, stopping 32 shots in a 4-2 win over the Belleville Senators on April 14.

He has also seen time on the international stage with the Finnish National Team, earning a gold medal in both the 2019 Under-20 World Junior Championships and 2017 Under-18 World Junior Championships, and he helped backstop the Finnish squad to a silver medal in the 2017 U18 WJC. Luukkonen has also suited up on the Finnish club level for the HPK program from 2014-18, winning a Jr. A SM-liiga Championship in 2017.

The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.