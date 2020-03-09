Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - March 9

Tulsa fell to Allen 1-0 in OT on Tuesday before bouncing back with a huge 4-2 road win over the Americans to take three points of four points.

OVERALL RECORD: 29-26-7-1 (66 points, 4th in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 1-0-1-0

RESULTS

Tuesday, March 3 - Tulsa 0, Allen 1 ( OT) (BOK Center Tulsa, OK ) | Box Score

>> TULSA, OK - No goals were found in a first period that only saw a total of 13 shots, eight for Tulsa and five for the Americans.Andrew Shortridge stopped 14 shots in the second period, including some highlight-caliber stops. Devin Williams was only tested six times, but had to make some incredible saves of his own to keep the game deadlocked. The game became more open in the final frame, with both team reaching double-digit shot totals. Allen outshot the Oilers 13-11 in the period. Jack Nevins picked up a high-sticking minor with 29 seconds left in the period, allowing the Americans to start the extra frame on the man advantage. Hunter Drew picked up a high-sticking minor of his own 19 seconds later, allowing Allen to set up a five-on-three power-play opportunity. It took Jordan topping 57 seconds to find the game-winning goal, batting the puck of the air with great reflexes to finally solve the brick wall that was Williams.

Saturday, March 7 - Tulsa 4, Allen 2 Allen Event Center, Allen TX) Box Score

>> ALLEN, TX- Charlie Sampair's 20th of the season put the Oilers up 1-0 early in the game. After a flurry of chances, the Americans couldn't clear the front of the net, allowing Sampair to spin and beat Andrew Shortridge 3:40 into the game. Tulsa found the lone goal of the period again in the second frame. It was Brent Gates Jr, 6:51 into the middle frame who brought the score to 2-0. Miles Liberati cranked one from the blue line, and Gates stuffed it home from the lip of the crease on the power play. Olle Erikssson Ek stopped all nine shots he faced for the second-straight period. The final 20 minutes saw twice the amount of the goals as the first 40 minutes. Olivier Archambault tipped one past Eriksson Ek 9:32 into the final frame to put Allen on the board for the first time on the night. The goal was the forward's 18th of the season and came on a five-on-three power play. Jared VanWormer tied things 2-2, 22 seconds later, finding the back of the net on the same power play. Neither team would break the deadlock until the 16:44 mark of the period, when Steven Ruggiero netted the eventual game-winning goal. Adam Pleskach, who leads the league in shots, laid off a pass to Ruggiero who ripped it in stride toward the net, beating Shortridge thanks to a tip off an Allen player. Sampair iced the game with an empty-net goal with 44 seconds left, ending the game at 4-2.

THE WEEK AHEAD (all times CT)

Friday, March 13 - Tulsa AT Kansas City 7:05 p.m. - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Saturday, March. 14- Kansas City AT Tulsa 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center

Sunday, March 15 - Tulsa AT Kansas City 4:05 p.m. - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

FAST FACTS

- J.J. Piccinich has points in six of his last seven games.

. Charlie Sampair has goals five goals in his last five games, scoring in four separate outings.

.Adam Pleskach leads the ECHL with 250 shots, burying second-place Josh Kestner, who has 210.

. Saturday was the second time this season the Oilers picked up points in back-to-back games against the Americans.

.Miles Liberati's 46 points (11G, 35 A) is second amongst all ECHL defensemen.

. Mike McKee leads with ECHL with 36 minor penalties

. Steven Ruggiero scored his first game-winning goal of the season on Saturday.

TEAM TRENDS

- For the fourth-straight week, Tulsa sits atop the ECHL with a 36.59 shot-per-game average.

. Tulsa's seventh place among shots against is a season-best mark for the team.

. The Oilers have allowed power-play goals against in three of their last four outings, picking up five points over that span.

STATISTICAL LEADERS*

POINTS: 54 - J.J. Piccinich

GOALS: 21 -Adam Pleskach, Charlie Sampair

ASSISTS: 42- J.J. Piccinich

PLUS/MINUS: +15- Charlie Sampair

PIMS: 122 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 8- Adam Pleskach

SH GOALS: 1- Jared Thomas, Mike McKee, Danny Moynihan, Ian Mcnulty, Ryan Tesink

GW GOALS: 3- Adam Pleskach, Charlie Sampair

SHOTS: 250 - Adam Pleskach

WINS: 17 - Devin Williams

GAA: 2.72 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .905- Devin Williams

* - Among active players

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall -35/224 (15.6%) - 19th in the ECHL

Last Week - 1/7 (25%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 103/244 (83.2%) - 10th in the ECHL

Last Week - 3/12 (81.25%)

