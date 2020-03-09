Komets Homestand Continues

Fort Wayne, IN-- The Komets usher in the month of March, winning two out of three games maintaining third place in the Central division (30-23-6-2, 68 points). 11 games remain in the regular season.

Last week's results:

Wed 3/4 Wheeling 2 at Fort Wayne 3

Fri 3/6 at Cincinnati 3 Fort Wayne 0

Sat 3/7 Kalamazoo 4 @ Fort Wayne 7

The Komets five game homestand continues this week with three games at the Memorial Coliseum. The Komets will host Wichita Wednesday at 7:35pm and Sunday at 5:05pm with the Toledo Walleye returning to Fort Wayne for the sixth time Friday for an 8:05pm faceoff. With the two wins last week, the Komets are 7-3 over their last 10 games and begin the week six points up on fourth place Indy and nine points back of second place Toledo. At home this season the Komets are 16-9-3-1.

Wednesday the Komets host the Wichita Thunder headed by former Komet Bruce Ramsey for the first of two meetings. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since February 22, 2019 at the Coliseum that resulted in a 6-5 Komets win. Wichita enters the week in 6th place (23-29-8-0, 54 points) in the Mountain division. Wichita is giving up 3.76 goals per game. After Friday's game the Thunder will travel to Indy and Toledo before returning to Fort Wayne on Sunday. The Thunder have only won seven games on the road this season.

Friday, Toledo returns to Fort Wayne. The Walleye are 5-0 at the Coliseum this season with three games remaining in the season series. Toledo starts the week in 2nd place in the Central division (36-17-4-1, 77 points) seven points behind Cincinnati. Toledo has played four less games than the Cyclones. The last meeting between the two rivals was February 29th at the Huntington Center with the Komets taking home a 5-3 win.

The Komets will conclude the week Sunday against Wichita at the Coliseum. This will be the first of four straight Sunday games for the Komets. This season the Komets are 1-4-2 on Sundays.

Komets streaks-- Shawn Szydlowski ECHL-high 12-game road point streak (4g-11a-15pt) came to end Friday in Cincinnati.

Special K's- The Komets finished the week 2/12 on the power play with both goals coming in Saturday's game against Kalamazoo. The Komets remain on top of the ECHL power play ranking with 60 goals on 244 advantages (24.6%). On the penalty kill the Komets rank 22nd (79.0%) giving up 248 total chances. The Komets are the first team in the ECHL to eclipse 1,000 penalty minutes (1,034 PIM).

Scoring Points-Saturday, Brett McKenzie passed four assists and Brady Shaw scored a hat trick in the win versus Kalamazoo marking the thirtieth time this season a Komets player has had three or more points in a game. Brady Shaw has collected three or more points in a game six times this season.

Trade Deadline- The Komets were quiet at the ECHL trade deadline, but the team signed goaltender Stefanos Lekkas from the University of Vermont. Lekkas was one the bench backing up both Friday and Saturday.

Other notes-- The Komets have yet to suffer a regulation loss when leading after two periods (17-0-3). The Komets put seven goals on the board for the third time this Saturday. Brady Shaw's hat trick Saturday night was the first at the Coliseum since Jake Kamrass scored three goals on April 7, 2019. Shawn St-Amant and Anthony Petruzzelli also have hat tricks this season. The Komets are 20-7-3 when scoring the first goal of the game.

Komet leaders-- Brady Shaw leads with 60 points, +14 and 185 shots.....Shaw also leads in goals scored with 25....Szydlowski leads with 39 assists and leads the league with 27 power play points and 19 power play assists .....Jenks leads with nine power play goals.....Alan Lyszczarczyk has appeared in the most games (56), Lyszczarczyk is sixth among ECHL rookies with 46 points (19g 27a). Kyle Haas leads the team with 160 penalty minutes.

Komets on ice:

Monday, Mar. 9.....Team day off

Tuesday, Mar. 10.....Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Wednesday, Mar 11.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10:00am-11:00am; Home game vs Wichita, 7:35pm

Thursday, Mar. 12.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10:30am-11:30am

Friday, Mar. 13.....Practice at Coliseum 10am-11am; Home game vs Toledo, 8:05pm

Saturday, Mar. 14.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10:30am-11:30am

Sunday, Mar. 15.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10:00am-11:00am; Home game vs Wichita, 7:35pm

Monday, Mar. 16.....Team day off

Season Ticket Recycling Night Wednesday-It's another Season Ticket Recycling Night when the Komets host the Wichita Thunder. Komet Season Ticket Holders will be able to exchange any unused Komet tickets from previously scheduled home games this year for tickets to the game Wednesday.

Deuces Wild Wednesday-Get two Pepsi Zone tickets for $22 with $2 beers and $2 soft drinks all night.

Pet Detective Night Friday--The team will wear special Ace Ventura themed jerseys that will be available in a silent auction to support H.O.P.E. for Animals.

Family Four Pack Night-Friday night get four upper arena tickets, four free hot dog vouchers, four free soft drink vouchers and four free bag of chips vouchers. Purchase online or stop by the Memorial Coliseum Box Office. Limited to the first 250 families.

Princess Night Sunday-- Come dressed as your favorite princess character and join in an on-ice princess parade during the first intermission.

Kids Seat Free Sunday-- Receive a FREE Kids ticket with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket. Offer valid at the Memorial Coliseum Box Office only.

Sunday is Meijer Family Night-- Stop by any Fort Wayne Meijer location to get a coupon good for four upper arena tickets for ONLY $40. Coupon must be redeemed at the Memorial Coliseum Box Office. Plus, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game with the team!

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Flex Tickets are also on sale which can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

