Allen Americans Weekly

March 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Jack Sadek of the Allen Americans

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing) Jack Sadek of the Allen Americans(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, went 2-1-0 last week in three games, going 2-0 on the road, with wins in Tulsa on Tuesday night, and Kansas City on Friday night, and a home loss to the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday. The Americans travel to Utah this week for three games beginning on Friday night.

Upcoming Promotions:

Friday, March 27th vs Idaho - DC Comics/ Faith & Family Night

Saturday, March 28th vs Tulsa - Military Appreciation /Girl Scout Night

Last Week's Record: 2-1-0

Overall record: 40-14-6-2, 88 Points

-- Last Week's Games --

Tuesday, March 3, @ Tulsa - 1-0 OT Win (Jordan Topping)

Friday, March 6, @ Kansas City - 5-4 OT Win (Mitch McLain)

Saturday, March7, vs. Tulsa - 4-2 Loss

- This Week's Games -

Friday, March 13 @ Utah, 8:10 pm CST

Location: Maverik Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Saturday, March 14, @ Utah, 8:10 pm CST

Location: Maverik Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Sunday, March 15, @ Utah, 2:10 pm CST

Location: Maverik Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - Jordan Topping & Tyler Sheehy (26)

Assists - Alex Breton & Tyler Sheehy (44)

Points - Tyler Sheehy (70)

Power Play Goals - Stepan Falkovsky (8)

Power Play Assists - Alex Breton & Tyler Sheehy (15)

Shorthanded Goals - Stepan Falkovsky & Tyler Sheehy (2)

Shorthanded Assists - Tyler Sheehy (3)

Game-Winning Goals - *Gabe Gagne (6)

First Goal -Tyler Sheehy (6)

Insurance Goals - Tyler Sheehy and Olivier Archambault (2)

Penalty Minutes - Alex Guptill (97)

Plus/Minus - Jack Sadek (+25)

Shots on Goal - Alex Guptill (176)

Save Percentage - *Zach Sawchenko (.930)

Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (18)

Goals-Against Average - *Zach Sawchenko (2.35)

*In the American Hockey League

Allen Americans Notables:

-Tyler Sheehy is tied for the scoring lead with 70 points

- Alex Breton and Tyler Sheehy are tied for the league lead with 44 assists each.

- Jack Sadek is 5th overall in rookie plus/minus at +25

- Alex Breton leads all defensemen with 55 points

- Stepan Falkovsky leads all defensemen with 15 goals

- Stepan Falkovsky's 8 power play goals is tied for the ECHL lead among defensemen

- The Allen Americans have the most overtime wins in the ECHL with 12 (12-6-1-2)

- Allen is 26-3-1-1 when scoring the first goal

Allen Americans Practice and Game Schedule:

Monday, March 9 - 11:15 am

Tuesday, March 10 - 11:15 am

Wednesday, March 11 - 11:15 am

Thursday, March 12 - Travel Day to Utah

Friday, March 13 - Morning Skate at 11:15 am, Allen at Utah, 8:10 pm

Saturday, March 14 - Morning Skate at 11:15 am, Allen at Utah, 8:10 pm

Sunday, March 15 - Allen at Utah, 2:10 pm

