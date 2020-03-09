Allen Americans Weekly
March 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, went 2-1-0 last week in three games, going 2-0 on the road, with wins in Tulsa on Tuesday night, and Kansas City on Friday night, and a home loss to the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday. The Americans travel to Utah this week for three games beginning on Friday night.
Upcoming Promotions:
Friday, March 27th vs Idaho - DC Comics/ Faith & Family Night
Saturday, March 28th vs Tulsa - Military Appreciation /Girl Scout Night
Last Week's Record: 2-1-0
Overall record: 40-14-6-2, 88 Points
-- Last Week's Games --
Tuesday, March 3, @ Tulsa - 1-0 OT Win (Jordan Topping)
Friday, March 6, @ Kansas City - 5-4 OT Win (Mitch McLain)
Saturday, March7, vs. Tulsa - 4-2 Loss
- This Week's Games -
Friday, March 13 @ Utah, 8:10 pm CST
Location: Maverik Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
Saturday, March 14, @ Utah, 8:10 pm CST
Location: Maverik Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
Sunday, March 15, @ Utah, 2:10 pm CST
Location: Maverik Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
-- Team Leaders -
Goals - Jordan Topping & Tyler Sheehy (26)
Assists - Alex Breton & Tyler Sheehy (44)
Points - Tyler Sheehy (70)
Power Play Goals - Stepan Falkovsky (8)
Power Play Assists - Alex Breton & Tyler Sheehy (15)
Shorthanded Goals - Stepan Falkovsky & Tyler Sheehy (2)
Shorthanded Assists - Tyler Sheehy (3)
Game-Winning Goals - *Gabe Gagne (6)
First Goal -Tyler Sheehy (6)
Insurance Goals - Tyler Sheehy and Olivier Archambault (2)
Penalty Minutes - Alex Guptill (97)
Plus/Minus - Jack Sadek (+25)
Shots on Goal - Alex Guptill (176)
Save Percentage - *Zach Sawchenko (.930)
Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (18)
Goals-Against Average - *Zach Sawchenko (2.35)
*In the American Hockey League
Allen Americans Notables:
-Tyler Sheehy is tied for the scoring lead with 70 points
- Alex Breton and Tyler Sheehy are tied for the league lead with 44 assists each.
- Jack Sadek is 5th overall in rookie plus/minus at +25
- Alex Breton leads all defensemen with 55 points
- Stepan Falkovsky leads all defensemen with 15 goals
- Stepan Falkovsky's 8 power play goals is tied for the ECHL lead among defensemen
- The Allen Americans have the most overtime wins in the ECHL with 12 (12-6-1-2)
- Allen is 26-3-1-1 when scoring the first goal
Allen Americans Practice and Game Schedule:
Monday, March 9 - 11:15 am
Tuesday, March 10 - 11:15 am
Wednesday, March 11 - 11:15 am
Thursday, March 12 - Travel Day to Utah
Friday, March 13 - Morning Skate at 11:15 am, Allen at Utah, 8:10 pm
Saturday, March 14 - Morning Skate at 11:15 am, Allen at Utah, 8:10 pm
Sunday, March 15 - Allen at Utah, 2:10 pm
