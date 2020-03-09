2020 Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame Class Announced

TOLEDO (OH)- Seven hockey greats will be inducted into the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame during Winterfest 2020, presented by ProMedica. The fifth class includes Rick Corriveau, John Gravel, Ian MacPhee, Roger Maisonneuve, Lorne Molleken, Nick Vitucci and Don Westbrooke.

The nomination and subsequent selection of candidates was determined by the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame committee, made up of former coaches, players, team historians, media representatives, and with input from Toledo hockey fans during the voting phase.

Rick Corriveau (Toledo Storm 1992-96)

John Gravel (Toledo Blades 1963-64, 68-70; Toledo Hornets 1970-74)

Ian MacPhee (Toledo Goaldiggers 1974-79)

Roger Maisonneuve (Toledo Mercurys 1957-62)

Lorne Molleken (Toledo Goaldiggers 1982, 1983)

Nick Vitucci (Toledo Storm 1993-95, 1997-98, Toledo Walleye 2009-14)

Don Westbrooke (Toledo Blades 1963-67; Toledo Goaldiggers 1974-77)

Rick Corriveau

The defenseman from Welland, Ontario played four seasons with the Toledo Storm, racking up 207 points (63 goals, 144 assists) in 191 regular season games, along with 7 goals and 25 assists in 28 playoff games. A member of the back-to-back ECHL Riley Cup Championship teams in 1993 and 1994.

John Gravel

The defenseman from Montreal, Quebec played seven seasons with the Toledo Blades and Hornets and was a member of the Blades' 1964 Turner Cup Championship team. Won the IHL Governors' Trophy in 1970 as the league's top defenseman.

Ian MacPhee

The right winger from Edmonton, Alberta played five seasons in Toledo, helping the Goaldiggers win the 1975 and 1978 IHL Turner Cup titles. Third on the all-time Goaldiggers scoring list with 140 goals and 193 assists, while racking up 855 penalty minutes in 377 regular season games. Added 19 goals and 36 assists in 61 playoff games.

Roger Maisonneuve

The left winger from Templeton, Quebec played four seasons with the Toledo Mercurys. He is the all-time leading goal scorer in Mercury history and second in points (161G; 161A) in 253 regular season games. Went on to play with the U.S. National Team in 1966.

Lorne Molleken

The goalie from Regina, Saskatchewan backstopped back-to-back Turner Cup titles for the Goaldiggers. Was awarded the James Norris Memorial Trophy in 1982 and 1983 for lowest goals against average in the IHL. After retiring as a player, he went on to become head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks (1998-2000).

Nick Vitucci

The goalie from Welland, Ontario played three seasons with the Toledo Storm, and was a member of the 1994 Riley Cup Championship team. Remains ECHL all-time leader for career goalie wins with 265. Took over as Storm head coach mid-way through the 2003-04 season and coached the team during its final three seasons. Winner of 2005 John Brophy Award as ECHL coach of the year. Named first head coach of the Toledo Walleye, and guided the team for five seasons. Inducted into the inaugural class of the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2008.

Don Westbrooke

The winger from Collingwood, Ontario played seven seasons in Toledo helping Toledo capture three IHL Turner Cup titles in 1964, 1967 and 1975. Winner of 1964 Garry F. Longman Memorial Trophy as IHL rookie of the year. 393 points in 359 regular season games in Toledo (173 goals, 220 assists).

Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame:

2016 Inductees: Ted Garvin, Virgil Gladieux, Rick Judson, Glenn Ramsey, Kyle Rogers

2017 Inductees: William Chalmers. Mark Deazeley, Dirk Graham, Greg Jablonski, Paul Tantardini

2018 Inductees: Dave Falkenberg, Bill Inglis, Jim McCabe, Bill Mitchell, Andy Mulligan

2019 Inductees: Maurice Benoit, Mike Eruzione, John McGrath, Chris McSorley, Greg Puhalski

The induction ceremony will be held on Tuesday, December 29 during the Winterfest festivities being held from December 17 through January 3. Tickets for the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame will go on sale at a later date. Winterfest ticket packages are on sale now at www.toledowalleye.com/winterfest.

