Steelheads Weekly - March 9, 2020

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (36-18-7) head on the road for a three-game weekend with a chance to clinch a playoff spot following their homestand.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, March 4 vs. South Carolina Stingrays: W 1-0

Shots: Stingrays 25, Steelheads 23

PP: Stingrays 0-for-5, Steelheads 1-for-3

The Steelheads needed just one tally in a 1-0 shutout win over the Stingrays on Wednesday night from CenturyLink Arena. At the tail end of nearly silent two full periods, Steelheads forward Diego Cuglietta (PP, 19:54 2nd) put home the game's lone goal on a rebound off the right post to take the 1-0 edge. Despite physical play stepping up late, the Steelheads came out victorious. Tomas Sholl (27-8-5) halted all 25 shots in the win, while Logan Thompson (22-11-4) stopped 22 of 23 shots in the loss.

Friday, March 6 vs. South Carolina Stingrays: W 4-1

Shots: Stingrays 30, Steelheads 33

PP: Stingrays 0-for-3, Steelheads 1-for-5

The Steelheads swam past the Stingrays in a wild 4-1 win on Friday night from CenturyLink Arena. Stingrays defenseman Jesse Lees (10:53 1st) netted the opening goal to take the early 1-0 lead before the Steelheads went on a four-unanswered goal run. Forward Jonathan Charbonneau (PP, 17:32 1st) started the run to force the game into the next frame tied, 1-1. Forwards A.J. White (11:51 2nd) and Brett Supinski (19:57 2nd) continued the run for a 3-1 lead before a line brawl finished the frame. Forward Anthony Nellis (EN, 19:17 3rd) added the final insurance goal to seal off the 4-1 win. Tomas Sholl (28-8-5) stopped 29 of 30 shots in the win, while Parker Milner (20-5-3) saved 29 of 32 shots in the loss.

Friday, March 7 vs. South Carolina Stingrays: L 5-4

Shots: Stingrays 29, Steelheads 49

PP: Stingrays 1-for-3, Steelheads 1-for-3

The Steelheads fell in a back-and-forth game, 5-4, to the Stingrays on Saturday night from CenturyLink Arena. Steelheads forward Diego Cuglietta (10:53 1st) netted the opening goal before a three-unanswered stretch from Stingrays defenseman Jesse Lees (PP, 16:11 1st), forward Cameron Askew (8:55 2nd) and defenseman Jaynen Rissling (11:12 2nd) to take a 3-1 lead. The Steelheads answered with two quick strikes from forward Jonathan Charbonneau (PP, 12:28 2nd) and defenseman Eric Sweetman (13:29 2nd) to tie the game, 3-3. Stingrays defenseman Tom Parisi (2:37 3rd) and Steelheads forward Colby McAuley (13:08 3rd) traded goals in the final frame, but Stingrays forward Marly Quince (17:04 3rd) earned the final goal for the 5-4 result. Logan Thompson (23-8-1) halted 45 of 49 shots in the win, while Colton Point (7-9-2) stopped 24 of 29 shots in the loss.

THIS WEEK...

Friday, March 13 @ Rapid City Rush - 7:05 p.m. MT

Saturday, March 14 @ Rapid City Rush - 7:05 p.m. MT

Sunday, March 15 @ Rapid City Rush - 4:05 p.m. MT

The Steelheads finish their season series with the Rapid City Rush in a battle of potential playoff teams.

The Steelheads won back-to-back games against the Rush in their last meetings on February 21 & 22, finishing off seven-straight games in Boise to round out that portion of the season series with a 4-3-0 record at CenturyLink Arena. Overall, the Steelheads are 4-5-1 against the Rush this season with three games remaining in the season set and are hunting their first road win in the series this season in their fourth attempt. The Rush can claim the season series outright with a win in their final three meetings. The Steelheads are 42-18-5 all-time against the Rush as well as 22-10-1 on the road.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Pink In The Rink: Pink In The Rink returns on Friday, Mar. 20 and Saturday, Mar. 21 with a specialty jersey auction to benefit the St. Luke's Cancer Institute while the Steelheads host the Utah Grizzlies. Get tickets by calling 208-331-TIXS(8497) or going to idahosteelheads.com.

Post-Game Autographs: The last chance for team autographs comes at the Project Filter Post-Game Autograph Session on Saturday, Mar. 21 immediately following the game against Utah. For tickets, head to idahosteelheads.com or call 208-383-0080.

Regular Season Finale: The final home regular season game comes on Saturday, Apr. 4 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies, which includes the 2019-20 Team Award Ceremony. Head to idahosteelheads.com or call 208-331-TIXS(8497) to purchase.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

The Steelheads magic number is six points to clinch a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Steelheads and Tulsa Oilers both have three games this weekend and a potential maximum of 12 points between them to go towards that number.

The Steelheads ended their eight-game win streak on Saturday but closed out their homestand with a 8-1-0 record. The Steelheads have won 12 of their last 15 games (12-3-0) since January 31.

Forward Jonathan Charbonneau is on a five-game point streak with three-straight games owning power play points. He's earned five points (3-3-6) in that time along with points in six of seven games.

Goaltender Tomas Sholl is on a six-game win streak since February 19 thanks to a two-win week against the Stingrays. He's held opponents to two goals or less in five-straight games and has also won 10 of 11 games since January 31.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 19 - Brett Supinski

ASSISTS: 40 - Marc-Olivier Roy

POINTS: 50 - Marc-Olivier Roy

PP GOALS: 7 - Jonathan Charbonneau

SH GOALS: 2 - Colby McAuley

GW GOALS: 4 - Brett Supinski/A.J. White

PIMS: 108 - Keegan Kanzig

PLUS/MINUS: +20 - Ondrej Vala

SHOTS: 190 - Will Merchant

WINS 28 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.14 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .924 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. x-Allen 40-14-6-2 88 pts

2. STEELHEADS 36-18-3-4 79 pts

3. Utah 34-17-7-4 79 pts

4. Tulsa 29-26-7-1 66 pts

5. Rapid City 29-25-4-1 64 pts

6. Wichita 24-29-8-0 56 pts

7. Kansas City 24-32-4-1 53 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on local radio and on an online pay-per-view service. Coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" & ECHL.tv.

Tune in to the Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show every Tuesday through Thursday on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2019-20 season.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Mar. 20 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. There's still time to cash in on the ultimate fan package with the Hockey Starter Pack! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

