Stingrays Announce Multiple Transactions

March 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays announced multiple roster transactions Monday afternoon. Forward Dan DeSalvo has returned to the team after being released from a tryout agreement with the Chicago Wolves, while forward Chris McCarthy was recalled by the Hershey Bears and defenseman Tom Parisi has been loaned to the Charlotte Checkers on a professional tryout agreement.

DeSalvo signed with the Wolves on Feb. 23, earning his second American Hockey League call-up of the season. While with Chicago, the Rolling Meadows, Illinois native saw action in six games and earned one assist.

The 28-year-old attacker previously had 47 points in 45 games with the Stingrays on 19 goals and 28 assists. DeSalvo previously spent the 2018-19 season on an AHL deal with Cleveland and appeared in 50 games while scoring 16 points on five goals and 11 assists before suiting up in eight playoff contests and added five points (two goals, three assists). In 186 career AHL games, DeSalvo has posted 89 points on 33 goals and 56 assists.

McCarthy played three games with South Carolina on the road in Idaho against the Steelheads during his recall, posting two assists. The forward signed a one-year AHL contract with Hershey on May 31 after joining the team on a professional tryout agreement late in the 2018-19 season. In 113 career AHL games, McCarthy has totaled 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists).

Parisi posted a goal and an assist in Saturday's win to increase his season point total to 35 in 48 games with SC. The blueliner is 11th in scoring among all ECHL defensemen and is also tied for third amongst d-men with 12 goals. Parisi's +19 rating is 15th among defenders and his 171 shots-on-goal rank second-most of all ECHL skaters on the back end.

The Commack, N.Y. native previously earned two call-ups this season with the Belleville Senators of the AHL. Parisi saw time in three total games with Belleville, earning two assists and a +2 rating.

South Carolina is back in action on Wednesday night for a matchup with the Orlando Solar Bears at the Amway Center at 7 p.m.

- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.