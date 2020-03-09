Grizzlies Weekly: Military Night Highlights 3 Game Homestand

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a big 3 game series against the first place Allen Americans on March 13th-15th. Friday and Saturday will start at 7 pm, while Sunday the 15th is a 1 pm face-off.

Military Night is on Saturday, March 14th at 7 pm. Veterans can get up to 6 free tickets for Saturday's game by going to VetTix.org. The Grizzlies organization says thank you to all those who have served and are currently serving our great country. Specialty jersey's will be worn on Saturday. Those jerseys will be auctioned off after the game with local military charities getting the proceeds of the military themed jerseys.

Utah is tied for 2nd place in the Mountain division with 79 points and a record of 34-17-7-4. Last weekend the Grizzlies split a 2 game series at Rapid City, losing 5-4 in overtime on March 6th and winning 7-4 on March 7th as Ty Lewis had 2 goals and 3 assists. Lewis leads the club with 25 goals this season. Lewis also had 2 assists on March 6th to give him 2 goals and 5 assists at Rapid City last weekend.

Yuri Terao and Joe Wegwerth each had a great weekend in Rapid City. Both forwards had 2 goals and 3 assists in the 2 games. Last weekend also saw the returns of Sasha Larocque and Travis Barron to the lineup. Barron had a goal on a delayed penalty in the first period on Saturday.

There has been a ton of close games this season as Utah has played in 19 games past regulation. Utah has also been an elite defensive team this season. They are 5th in goals allowed per game (2.65) and 2nd in shots allowed per game (27.37).

Next homestand for the Grizzlies is on March 13th-15th vs Allen. March 13th is an AFCU Friday as well as KUTV night. March 14th is Military night as it's the Grizzlies way of saying thanks and honoring those who have served our great nation. The Grizz will wear specialty jersey's that will be auctioned off after the game. It's also a Lucky's Family Night and Beer Fest.

March 15th is the game that was rescheduled from the originally scheduled March 11th game. Any tickets you have for the march 11th game is good to use for March 15th. Face-off on the 15th is at 1:00 pm.

Tickets for every Grizzlies game is available at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center box office or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Recent Transactions

Forward Austin Beaulieu was signed on March 4th. He played in both games at Rapid City last weekend. Beaulieu played at the University of Alabama Huntsville for 4 seasons.

Forward Christian Horn was acquired in a trade with the Indy Fuel on March 5th. Horn made his Grizzlies debut on March 7th and scored a third period goal in the 7-4 win.

Defenseman Kevin Davis was reassigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on March 9th. Davis has 16 assists in 41 games for Utah this season.

This Week's Games

Friday, March 13th - Allen at Utah. 7:00 pm. AFCU Friday. KUTV Night.

Saturday, March 14th - Allen at Utah. 7:00 pm. Military Night (Specialty jersey's). Beer Fest. Lucky's Family Night.

Sunday, March 15th - Allen at Utah. 1:00 pm. Game was originally scheduled for March 11th. Any ticket for the game on the 11th is good to use on the 15th.

Every game can be heard on Classic Country AM 1370, cc1370.com, in HD Radio at 104.3 FM HD2 and can also be streamed on ECHL.TV.

Last Week's Games

March 6th - Utah 4 Rapid City 5 (Overtime) - Utah took a 3-0 lead 15:16 into the game on goals by Jack Jenkins, Yuri Terao and Joe Wegwerth. Eric Williams scored 4:44 into the third to take a 4-2 lead. Rush scored 2 goals in the last 5:07 of regulation and Darian Romanko scored the game winner for the Rush 40 seconds into OT.

March 7th - Utah 7 Rapid City 4 - Ty Lewis had 2 goals and 3 assists. Yuri Terao and Joe Wegwerth each had 1 goal and 2 assists. Brad Barone stopped 33 of 37 in the win. Utah went 2 for 6 on the power play, while Rapid City was 3 for 5.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Forward Tim McGauley is tied for 3rd in assists (42). Tim is 3rd in plus-minus (+35) and is also 5th in points (62). Griffen Molino is tied for 9th in points (59) and is 4th in plus-minus (+32). Taylor Richart is tied for 3rf in goals by a defenseman (12). He also leads all blueliners in shots on goal (189). Richart leads league in defenseman power play goals (8). Yuri Terao has 5 game winning goals, tied for 2nd most among rookies. Connor Yau is tied for 2nd among rookies in plus-minus (+29) and tied for 3rd among all league defenseman.

Rio Tinto Kennecott Partners with the Grizzlies

For every goal scored at home this season Rio Tinto Kennecott will donate $100 to UCAIR, the Utah Clean Air Partnership. The Grizzlies have scored 90 goals at home so far this season. Grizz have outscored opponents 90 to 66 at Maverik Center and have a record of 18-7-2-2.

Upcoming Promotions

March 13th Allen at Utah - AFCU Friday. Boy Scout Sleepover. KUTV Night.

March 14th Allen at Utah - Military Night (Specialty jersey's). Beer Fest. Lucky's Family Night.

March 15th Allen at Utah - 1 pm start.

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 34-17-7-4

Home record: 18-7-2-2. Utah has outscored opponents 90 to 66 at home this season.

Road record: 16-10-5-2. Utah is outscoring opponents 117 to 98 on the road this season.

Last 10 games: Utah is 4-2-2-2

Goals per game: 3.34 (9th in the league).

Goals against per game: 2.65 (5th).

Shots per game: 32.82 (8th).

Shots against per game: 27.37 (2nd).

Utah has outshot opponents in 42 of the 62 games this season.

Shots Win Loss

Outshooting 25 15

Outshot 9 13

Power play: 19.3 % (8th).

Penalty Kill: 83.6 % (Tied 7th).

Record When Scoring First: 21-3-2 (.848 win %). League average is a .754 win %.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 21 5

Opposition 12 21

Team Leaders

Goals: Ty Lewis (25)

Assists: Tim McGauley (42) - Leads league.

Points: McGauley (62) - 2nd in league.

Plus/Minus: McGauley (+35) - 2nd in league.

PIM: Patrick McGrath (86) - Hasn't played for Utah since December 28th. (AHL Iowa Wild).

Power Play Points: Taylor Richart (17) - 8 goals, 9 assists.

Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (189)

Shooting Percentage: Josh Dickinson (17.6 %)

Game Winning Goals: Yuri Terao/Griffen Molino (5)

Wins: Martin Ouellette (18)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.947) Ouellette has a .921 Save %

Goals Against Average: Miska (1.62) Ouellette has a (2.16).

Hat Tricks This Season

Josh Dickinson - 2 (October 16th, 18th).

Tim McGauley - 1 (December 6th).

Joe Wegwerth - 1 (December 27th).

Ty Lewis - 1 (January 13th).

4 Goal Game - Ty Lewis - 1 (December 17th).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 53 78 68 4 4 207

Utah Grizzlies 697 686 596 52 2031

Opposition 44 61 48 7 4 164 Opposition 539 590 514 50 1693

