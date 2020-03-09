ECHL Transactions - March 9
March 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 9, 2020:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):
Kansas City:
Kyle Meeh, D
Toledo:
Callum Fryer, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Will Petschenig, D
Norfolk:
Sean Romeo, G
Orlando:
Jeff Smith, G
Rapid City:
Taylor Crunk, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Nick Hutchison, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kelly Summers, D returned from loan to Binghamton
Delete Tommy Parran, D placed on reserve
Delete Ludvig Larsson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)
Delete Nikita Popugayev, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/1)
Allen:
Delete Jack Sadek, D recalled by Iowa
Greenville:
Delete Kamerin Nault, F loaned to Charlotte
Kansas City:
Add Daniel Perez, F activated from Injured Reserve
Maine:
Add Adam Huska, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Delete Andrew Sturtz, F recalled to Laval by Montreal
Delete Francois Brassard, G loaned to Hartford
Orlando:
Add Matt Alvaro, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Clint Windsor, G returned from loan to Belleville
Rapid City:
Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F recalled by Tucson
South Carolina:
Add Dan DeSalvo, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Delete Tom Parisi, D loaned to Charlotte
Delete Chris McCarthy, F recalled by Hershey [3/8]
Utah:
Delete Kevin Davis, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Wheeling:
Add Blake Siebenaler, D activated from Injured Reserve
