ECHL Transactions - March 9

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 9, 2020:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):

Kansas City:

Kyle Meeh, D

Toledo:

Callum Fryer, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Will Petschenig, D

Norfolk:

Sean Romeo, G

Orlando:

Jeff Smith, G

Rapid City:

Taylor Crunk, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Nick Hutchison, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kelly Summers, D returned from loan to Binghamton

Delete Tommy Parran, D placed on reserve

Delete Ludvig Larsson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)

Delete Nikita Popugayev, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/1)

Allen:

Delete Jack Sadek, D recalled by Iowa

Greenville:

Delete Kamerin Nault, F loaned to Charlotte

Kansas City:

Add Daniel Perez, F activated from Injured Reserve

Maine:

Add Adam Huska, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Delete Andrew Sturtz, F recalled to Laval by Montreal

Delete Francois Brassard, G loaned to Hartford

Orlando:

Add Matt Alvaro, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Clint Windsor, G returned from loan to Belleville

Rapid City:

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F recalled by Tucson

South Carolina:

Add Dan DeSalvo, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Delete Tom Parisi, D loaned to Charlotte

Delete Chris McCarthy, F recalled by Hershey [3/8]

Utah:

Delete Kevin Davis, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add Blake Siebenaler, D activated from Injured Reserve

