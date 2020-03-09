Stingrays Weekly Report - March 9

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays are preparing for a busy three-game week in three different cities with trips to Orlando and Jacksonville before returning home to the Lowcountry for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum. Last week, the Rays came away with one win from their longest flight trip of the season for three games against the Idaho Steelheads. The victory was their 25th of the season on the road, which is one short of the ECHL's all-time single-season record of 26. SC will attempt to tie that mark when they face the Solar Bears on Wednesday night at the Amway Center.

South Carolina continues to lead the South Division as they sit in a tie for first place with the Florida Everblades. Each club has secured 92 points overall, but the Everblades have played one more game than the Stingrays. The Rays have had success against both of this week's opponents so far this season, with a 9-1-1 mark in games opposing the Solar Bears and a 5-1-0 record when facing the Icemen.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 44-13-3-1

LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

WEDNESDAY: IDAHO STEELHEADS 1, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 0

(CenturyLink Center - Boise, ID)

Tomas Sholl turned out all 25 of the shots he saw to lead the Idaho Steelheads to a 1-0 shutout of the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday night at the CenturyLink Arena. Logan Thompson made 22 saves in a losing effort for South Carolina, who had a shots-on-goal advantage of 25-23 in the contest.

SATURDAY: IDAHO STEELHEADS 1, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 0

(CenturyLink Center - Boise, ID)

The Idaho Steelheads scored four unanswered goals to defeat the South Carolina Stingrays in the second clash of the teams' three-game series Friday night by a score of 4-1 at CenturyLink Arena. Defenseman Jesse Lees scored the only tally of the night for the Rays in the first frame, while goaltender Parker Milner stopped 29 shots in a losing effort.

SUNDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 5, IDAHO STEELHEADS 4

(CenturyLink Center - Boise, ID)

Marly Quince scored his first goal as a Stingray to break a late deadlock and Logan Thompson turned aside 45 shots to propel the South Carolina Stingrays to a 5-4 victory over the Idaho Steelheads on Saturday night in the finale of a three-game series at the CenturyLink Arena. Quince was one of four South Carolina skaters to register a multi-point game, finishing with a goal an and assist. Forward Cam Askew and defender Tom Parisi each also had a goal and an assist, while Chris McCarthy picked up two helpers.

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, March 11 - at Orlando Solar Bears, 7:00 p.m. (Amway Center)

Saturday, March 14 - at Jacksonville Icemen, 7:05 p.m. (Veterans Memorial Arena)

Sunday, March 15 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 3:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 28 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Assists: 36 - Max Novak, Cole Ully

Points: 51 - Max Novak, Andrew Cherniwchan

Plus/Minus: Plus-29 - Tariq Hammond

Penalty Minutes: 77 - Tim Harrison

Shots On Goal: 203 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Wins: 23 - Logan Thompson

Goals Against Average: 2.21 - Parker Milner

Save Percentage: 0.929 - Logan Thompson

HARRISON TIES HIS CAREER-HIGH

With an assist in Saturday night's win over Idaho, forward Tim Harrison matched his career-high for scoring with 19 points. The Duxbury, Mass native has nine goals and 10 assists in 53 games this season. He set his previous high-mark last year by scoring 19 points in 66 games with SC on seven goals and 12 assists. In addition, his nine goals this season are also a career-high.

LEES SHOWCASES HIS OFFENSIVE SKILL

Stingrays defenseman Jesse Lees scored goals in consecutive games on Friday and Saturday and now has six points in eight outings with South Carolina this season. Lees, who recently signed with SC after completing his final collegiate season at Mount Royal University, is one of four current players on the team who hail from Calgary, Alberta.

QUINCE MAKES HIS MARK

Forward Marly Quince scored the first goal of his Stingrays career with less than three minutes remaining in Saturday's game to break a 4-4 tie and help defeat the Idaho Steelheads. The goal snapped a season-high eight-game winning streak for Idaho. Overall this season, Quince, an ECHL rookie, has scored four goals in 25 games between the Rays and the Reading Royals.

