Thunder Weekly, January 14th

Wichita, KS - Wichita played rival, Allen, three-straight times this past week. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, January 11th

Wichita at Allen, 7-3 L

Saturday, January 12th

Allen at Wichita, 4-3 L

Sunday, January 13th

Allen at Wichita, 8-3 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, January 18th

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, January 19th

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

**All games can be heard on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App using the keyword The Sin Bin**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:20 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 10-7-1-1

AWAY: 5-10-4-2

OVERALL: 15-17-5-3

Last 10: 2-6-2-0

Streak: 0-6-2-0

Rank: 5th, Mountain Division, 38 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Ralph Cuddemi, 18

Assists: Steven Iacobellis, 30

Points: Steven Iacobellis, 43

+/-: Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, +12

PIM: Pierre-Cedric Labrie, 133

LAST WEEK - Wichita closed a five-game road trip and returned home for a three-game homestand this past week. The Thunder fell on the road at Allen on Friday night by the final of 7-3. On Saturday, Allen came back from a 3-0 deficit to upend the Thunder by the final of 4-3. The two teams closed the weekend last night and Allen grabbed their third win of the weekend, knocking off Wichita, 8-3.

CAREER HIGH - Jakob Stukel had a career-high three assists on Sunday. He finished the week with five points (1g, 4a). The rookie forward out of Surrey, British Columbia has 20 points (8g, 12a) in 35 games this season.

MULTI-TASKING - Ralph Cuddemi recorded his second multi-goal game of the season on Saturday night. He leads the team with 18 goals and is second in points with 31.

JESSE'S BACK - Jesse Gabrielle recorded a goal in last night's game, which is his third in a Thunder uniform. He has points in back-to-back games.

IRON MAN - Stuart Skinner has started 16-straight games in net for the Thunder. He is second in the league in minutes played by a goaltender (1,629).

MOUNTAIN CLIMBING - Wichita continues its heavy Mountain Division schedule and will play their next 11 games against division rivals before a meeting with Indy on February 16th.

THUNDERBOLTS... Keoni Texeira is first in power play assists and tied for first in power play points (19)...Stuart Skinner is tied for the league lead in shootout wins (3)...Ralph Cuddemi is tied for the league-lead with 11 power play goals...Steven Iacobellis is first among rookies with 43 points (11g, 30a)...Wichita is first on the power play (22.9%)...Wichita is 10-4-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 9-1-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 6-3-5-3 in one-goal games...

UP NEXT - Wichita plays a home-and-home series this weekend starting Friday against Kansas City at 7:05 p.m.

