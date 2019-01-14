Royals Weekly: Busy Home Week Ahead

January 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, host three games at Santander Arena this week starting Wed., Jan. 16 vs. Manchester at 7:00 p.m.

Here are the promotions this week:

Wed., Jan. 16 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Manchester: postgame player autographs, pres. by Rieck's Printing.

Fri., Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m.: the Royals battle Brampton on Pucks 'N Paws Night with the annual wiener dog races.

Sat., Jan. 19 against Wheeling (7:00 p.m.) is a Family Four Pack game, Mascot Mania and Reading's Pediatric Cancer Awareness game with a mini-THON dance party. Get four burgers, four sodas and four tickets for $48. The first 2,500 fans will receive a PA Lottery Voucher, pres., by the PA Lottery. Plus, enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading. After the game, join Royals players at the DoubleTree across the street for a party at Cheers! Restaurant.

Reading has earned points in seven straight home games, but the club lost back-to-back contests at Manchester and Worcester last weekend.

Team Record

17-11-3-5, 42 points, 3rd North

Division Standings

Newfoundland - 51 points

Adirondack - 45 points

Reading - 42 points

Maine - 41 points

Manchester - 38 points

Brampton - 38 points

Worcester - 37 points

Weekly Results

Jan. 9 vs. Adirondack: W, 3-1

Jan. 11 at Manchester: L, 3-1

Jan. 12 at Worcester: L, 4-1

Big Storylines

1) Frankie all 3

Frank DiChiara has scored in three straight games for the first time in his career, springing to 11 goals and 21 points this season. He is one of five Royals to hit double-digit goals this season.

A second-year professional from Ronkonkoma, NY, DiChiara last scored at least 11 goals in a season playing junior hockey in 2012-13 for Dubuque (USHL).

2) Weekend Preview vs. Manchester, Brampton and Wheeling

The Royals play the Monarchs at home for the first time this season Wednesday. In the previous five games of the series, Reading is 2-1-1-1.

Brampton dropped in a shootout Saturday vs. Maine and the club is 6th in the North with 36 points. The Royals haven't played the Beast yet this season.

Wheeling comes to town in the 177th meeting between the clubs Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Regular season team leaders

Goals: Josh MacDonald (16)

Assists: Chris McCarthy (25)

Points: Chris McCarthy (33)

+/-: Steven Swavely (+12)

PIM: Adam Marsh (42)

Practice schedule

Monday - 10:00 a.m. Body Zone

Tuesday - 11:00 a.m. Santander Arena

Wednesday - Game 7:00 p.m. Santander Arena vs. Adirondack

Thursday - TBD

Friday - Game 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton

Saturday - Game 7:00 p.m. at Wheeling

Sunday - ALL STAR BREAK

Monday - ALL STAR BREAK

Royals Radio Recon: Next Show Tues., Jan. 15

Live from Jimmy G's Railroad House from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Meet Royals players at Jimmy G's Railroad House, 152 Woodrow Ave., Sinking Spring, PA. Listen on mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals or via the Mixlr App.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.