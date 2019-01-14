ECHL Transactions - January 14
January 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 14, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Brandon McMartin, D
Maine:
Joe Kalisz, F
Wichita:
Eric Freschi, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Brampton:
Alex Adams, D from Worcester
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Nikolas Olsson, F activated from Injured Reserve [1/9]
Allen:
Add Etienne Boutet, D returned from loan to Stockton
Delete Etienne Boutet, D placed on reserve
Delete Kevin Sundher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
Delete Sam Jardine, D ECHL rights traded to Newfoundland
Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve [1/13]
Delete Johnny McInnis, F placed on reserve [1/13]
Atlanta:
Add Matt Lane, F assigned by Milwaukee
Cincinnati:
Add Ben Johnson, F activated from reserve [1/11]
Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on reserve [1/11]
Florida:
Add Stathis Soumelidis, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Olivier Dame-Malka, D suspended by team, removed from active roster
Kansas City:
Add Jared VanWormer, F returned from loan to Milwaukee
Delete Mark Cooper, F loaned to San Antonio
Newfoundland:
Delete Emerson Clark, F recalled by Toronto
Norfolk:
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G returned from loan to Binghamton
Delete Merrick Madsen, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona
Delete Jacob Graves, D recalled to Tucson by Arizona [1/11]
Reading:
Add Jacob Graves, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
South Carolina:
Delete Jonathan Charbonneau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)
Utah:
Delete Travis Barron, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wichita:
Delete Ryan Jasinsky, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Delete Matt Gaudreau, F recalled by Bridgeport
Delete Josh Holmstrom, F recalled by Bridgeport
