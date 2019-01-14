ECHL Transactions - January 14

January 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 14, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Brandon McMartin, D

Maine:

Joe Kalisz, F

Wichita:

Eric Freschi, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Brampton:

Alex Adams, D from Worcester

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Nikolas Olsson, F activated from Injured Reserve [1/9]

Allen:

Add Etienne Boutet, D returned from loan to Stockton

Delete Etienne Boutet, D placed on reserve

Delete Kevin Sundher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

Delete Sam Jardine, D ECHL rights traded to Newfoundland

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve [1/13]

Delete Johnny McInnis, F placed on reserve [1/13]

Atlanta:

Add Matt Lane, F assigned by Milwaukee

Cincinnati:

Add Ben Johnson, F activated from reserve [1/11]

Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on reserve [1/11]

Florida:

Add Stathis Soumelidis, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Olivier Dame-Malka, D suspended by team, removed from active roster

Kansas City:

Add Jared VanWormer, F returned from loan to Milwaukee

Delete Mark Cooper, F loaned to San Antonio

Newfoundland:

Delete Emerson Clark, F recalled by Toronto

Norfolk:

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G returned from loan to Binghamton

Delete Merrick Madsen, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona

Delete Jacob Graves, D recalled to Tucson by Arizona [1/11]

Reading:

Add Jacob Graves, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

South Carolina:

Delete Jonathan Charbonneau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)

Utah:

Delete Travis Barron, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wichita:

Delete Ryan Jasinsky, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Delete Matt Gaudreau, F recalled by Bridgeport

Delete Josh Holmstrom, F recalled by Bridgeport

