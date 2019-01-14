Steelheads Weekly - January 14, 2019

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (23-11-3) continued their run up the Western Conference standings last week and now look ahead to their first meetings of the season with the Allen Americans.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, January 9 vs. Toledo Walleye: 4-2 W

Shots: Walleye 31, Steelheads 33

PP: Walleye 0-for-3, Steelheads 0-for-4

The Steelheads opened the home stand with a 4-2 win from CenturyLink Arena. Steelheads forward Steve McParland (14:00 1st) opened the scoring in his return to Boise to give the home side a 1-0 lead. The Walleye answered back before Steelheads defenseman Keegan Kanzig (6:57 2nd) converted on a 2-on-1 rush to take back the lead at 2-1. The Walleye scored again, to knot the game once more, but McParland (0:46 3rd) pushed the Steelheads ahead, and Steelheads forward Robbie Payne (3:47 3rd) added one more to help secure the 4-2 win. Tomas Sholl (13-4-0) halted 29 of 31 shots in the win.

Friday, January 11 vs. Toledo Walleye: 4-3 W (SO)

Shots: Walleye 30, Steelheads 37

PP: Walleye 1-for-10, Steelheads 0-for-3

The Steelheads outlasted the Walleye in a 4-3 shootout win from CenturyLink Arena. After an early Walleye goal, the Steelheads came back with three-unanswered goals starting with a rebound goal by forward Elgin Pearce (5:06 2nd) and followed by a singular takeaway goal by forward Kyle Schempp (7:44 2nd) as well as another tally by forward Spencer Naas (16:39 2nd) in the slot, taking and spreading the lead to 3-1. The Walleye chipped away at the lead with two goals, sending the game to overtime at 3-3. In the shootout, Steelheads defenseman Brady Norrish (1st Round) opened the scoring, and Steelheads forward Steve McParland (5th Round) secured the 4-3 win with the final goal. Tomas Sholl (14-4-0) halted 27 of 30 shots in the win.

Saturday, January 12 vs. Toledo Walleye: 5-3 W

Shots: Walleye 37, Steelheads 42

PP: Walleye 2-for-8, Steelheads 1-for-5

The Steelheads closed their three-game weekend with a 5-3 win from CenturyLink Arena. Steelheads forward Robbie Payne (6:17 1st) opened the scoring before two Walleye answers gave the road side the lead. The Steelheads bounced back with two goals, one from forward Reid Petryk (14:31 1st) and another from defenseman Nolan Gluchowski (1:51 2nd) to take back the lead, 3-2. After a tying goal by the Walleye, Steelheads defenseman Ondrej Vala (PP, 14:59 3rd) scored the game-winning goal, and forward Spencer Naas (EN, 18:42 3rd) sealed the 5-3 victory. Colton Point (3-2-1) stopped 34 of 37 shots in the win.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, January 16 vs. Allen Americans - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, January 18 vs. Allen Americans - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, January 19 vs. Allen Americans - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads open a six-game season series against the Allen Americans with their lone trip to CenturyLink Arena. The Steelheads will play their entire six-game series in a three-week span with the second half beginning at the end of January. Last season, the Steelheads played the Americans 10 times with six of those games at home, splitting their series with a 5-3-1-1 record before meeting in the Mountain Division Semifinals, featuring a reverse sweep by the Steelheads. Since their franchise series began, the Steelheads own a 10-5-3 record over the Americans.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Jayden DeLuca Foundation Auction: The Steelheads and St. Luke's come together to raise funds for the Jayden DeLuca Foundation on January 18-19 for the second jersey auction of the season when the Steelheads host the Allen Americans. More information will be released in 2019. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for tickets.

$2 Beer Wednesday: Enjoy $2 Bud Light every Wednesday during the 2018-19 season, including when the Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on January 9. For tickets, call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 or go to idahosteelheads.com.

Four For $48 Friday: Bring the family to enjoy a Steelheads home game every Friday night this season. For just $48, you'll receive four tickets, four fountain drinks, and four Double R Ranch hot dogs. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- Forward Reid Petryk became the first player this season to reach 30 points with his goal on Saturday. He leads the team in goals (15), points (30) and power play goals (8).

- Forward Robbie Payne continues to average a point-per-game through nine contests this season in the ECHL with five goals and four assists.

- The Steelheads finished the first half of the 2018-19 season on Friday, owning a 22-11-1-2 record through the first 36 games and marking the third-straight season with at least 20 wins and 45 points at the halfway mark.

- The Steelheads have scored four goals or more in eight of their last nine games since December 22, earning wins in all eight of those contests.

- The Steelheads have wins in 12 of their last 14 games at home with points in 14 of 16 games, going 12-2-1-1 since November 10.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 15 - Reid Petryk

ASSISTS: 19 - A.J. White

POINTS: 30 - Reid Petryk

PP GOALS: 8 - Reid Petryk

SH GOALS: 1 - McClure/McParland/Parizek/Payne/Petryk/Saucerman/Schempp

GW GOALS: 4 - Reid Petryk

PIMS: 236 - Kale Kessy

PLUS/MINUS: +21 - Keegan Kanzig

SHOTS: 120 - Steve McParland

WINS: 14 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.03 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .935 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Steelheads 23-11-1-2, 49 pts

2. Tulsa 21-12-4-2, 48 pts

2. Utah 22-9-3-1, 48 pts

4. Kansas City 19-15-1-1, 40 pts

5. Wichita 15-17-5-3, 38 pts

6. Rapid City 15-20-2-3, 35 pts

7. Allen 12-27-0-2, 26 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2018-19 regular season are broadcast on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as on CableOne Ch. 72 and online on ECHL.TV. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KITK and at 7:00 p.m. on CableOne Ch. 72 and ECHL TV.

Tune in every Tuesday-Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. to the Bud Light Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show, featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL.

The Steelheads open their season series with the Allen Americans on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

