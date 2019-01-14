Halverson Reassigned to Mariners

PORTLAND, ME - Goaltender Brandon Halverson has been reassigned to the Mariners from the Hartford Wolf Pack, the teams announced on Monday morning. Halverson was recalled to the AHL last Monday and started one game for the Wolf Pack, a 5-3 loss to Providence on Friday.

Hartford jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Providence during Halverson's start, but collapsed in the second period, giving up four. Halverson stopped 29 of 34 shots in the loss. It was Halverson's first AHL start since last February. He played five games for the Wolf Pack in 2017-18, and 26 the season prior.

Halverson is having a fantastic season in Maine, ranking in the ECHL's top five in wins, save percentage, and saves. He currently holds a 2.74 goals-against average and a .923 SV%, on pace for career highs in both categories. Halverson has been a workhorse, appearing in 23 of the team's 33 games - 22 starts.

Halverson was a second round draft pick of the Rangers in 2014 (59th overall) and signed an entry-level deal with New York in July of 2015. He made his NHL debut last February, in a relief appearance against the Ottawa Senators.

The Mariners begin a stretch of 9 of the next 12 on home ice, starting Wednesday against the Newfoundland Growlers at 7:00 PM.

