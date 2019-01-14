Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - January 14

January 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





Tulsa sweeps Rush to win eight of last nine games entering first three match-ups with Utah.

OVERALL RECORD: 21-12-6

LAST WEEK: 3-0-0

RESULTS

Tuesday, Jan. 8 - Tulsa 5, Rapid City 2, (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> The Tulsa Oilers man-handled a short-handed Rapid City squad Tuesday at the BOK Center, outshooting the Rush 45-19 en route to a 5-2 win. The Rush scored a power play goal early, but Tulsa answered with goals in the first period from Alex Globke and Ian McNulty in the first period, and Charlie Sampair struck again in the second period to put the Oilers ahead 3-1. Rapid City closed the gap to 3-2 before the second period buzzer, but Scott Henegar and Tommy Mele provided some insurance in the third period to put the game out of reach.

Friday, Jan. 11 - Tulsa 5, Rapid City 1 (Rushmore Plaza Civic Center - Rapid City, SD) | Box Score

>> Starting off a five-game road trip in Rapid City Friday, the Oilers raced out to a 3-0 first period advantage thanks to goals from Ian McNulty, Tommy Mele and Alex Kromm. Tulsa's lead swelled to 5-0 by the end of the middle stanza thanks to a goal by Stephen Perfetto and a second strike from McNulty, who extended his scoring streak to three games with his first multi-goal game of his career. Rapid City notched a power play goal in the third period to spoil Devin Williams' shutout bid, but Tulsa's goaltender stopped 22 of 23 in the 5-1 win.

Saturday, Jan. 12 - Tulsa 5, Rapid City 1 (Rushmore Plaza Civic Center - Rapid City, SD) | Box Score

>> In a physical finale to the season series that saw 76 combined penalty minutes, the Oilers again dominated the score with a second consecutive 5-1 result in the Black Hills. Ryan Tesink sniped a power play goal in the opening frame, and Charlie Sampair made it 2-0 early in the second period. Adam Pleskach scored 31 seconds into the third, and Tesink added his second goal of the night just over two minutes later to make it 4-0. Kyle Rhodes blocked a shot and scoring an empty net goal from the full length of the ice with 6:29 to play, while Devin Williams only allowed one late power play goal to help lead Tulsa to its fourth straight victory.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Jan. 16 - Tulsa AT Utah, 8:05pm CT - Maverik Center (West Valley City, UT)

Friday, Jan. 18 - Tulsa AT Utah, 8:05pm CT - Maverik Center (West Valley City, UT)

Saturday, Jan. 19 - Tulsa AT Utah, 8:05pm CT - Maverik Center (West Valley City, UT)

ON THE MOVE

- 1/13 - Evan Fitzpatrick (G) assigned to Tulsa by St. Louis (NHL) from San Antonio (AHL).

- 1/13 - Devin Williams (G) loaned to San Antonio (AHL).

- 1/12 - Stephen Perfetto (F) recalled from loan by San Antonio (AHL).

- 1/8 - Jared Thomas (F) recalled from loan by San Diego (AHL).

- 1/8 - Stephen Perfetto (F) loaned to Tulsa from San Antonio (AHL).

FAST FACTS

- Ian McNulty has a four-game point streak (4g, 2a), his longest of the season.

- Ryan Tesink had 5 points (2g, 3a), a +5 rating and 20 penalty minutes in Tulsa's two games in Rapid City.

- Devin Williams is 8-2-0 with a 1.41 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage in his last 10 starts.

TEAM TRENDS

- The Oilers have won 8 of their last 9 games, outscoring their opponent 35-14 in that span.

- Tulsa has won 4 straight road games, one short of its season-high.

- The Oilers are the only ECHL team without a regulation loss when scoring first (13-0-4).

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 38 - Adam Pleskach

GOALS: 18 - Adam Pleskach

ASSISTS: 20 - Adam Pleskach, Ryan Tesink

PLUS/MINUS: +17 - Adam Pleskach

PIMS: 94 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 3 - Adam Pleskach, Kyle Rhodes, Ryan Tesink

SH GOALS: 2 - Jared Thomas

GW GOALS: 5 - Charlie Sampair

SHOTS: 163 - Adam Pleskach

WINS: 14 - Devin Williams

GAA: 2.23 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .913 - Devin Williams

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 18/155 (11.6%) - 27th in the ECHL

Last Week - 1/8 (12.5%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 115/140 (82.1%) - 17th in the ECHL

Last Week - 8/11 (72.7%)

LAST DROPS

Oilers Head Coach Rob Murray earned his 400th career coaching win Saturday in Tulsa's 5-1 victory over Rapid City... Adam Pleskach and Ryan Tesink both have a +13 rating over the team's past 11 games, going even or better in each game. Pleskach is 10th in the ECHL with 38 points and Tesink is 16th with 36. Pleskach also is 4th in the league with 18 goals and is 1st with 163 shots on goal... Devin Williams is 3rd in the ECHL in wins (14) and goals-against average (2.23), and 4th in minutes played (1,534)... Kyle Rhodes has the 3rd most goals among ECHL defensemen (10)... Steven Kaunisto leads all defensemen with 4 game-winning goals (Charlie Sampair leads the league with 5)... The Oilers lead the ECHL is shots for (35.77) and shots against (26.03) per game. Tulsa has outshot its opponent in 34 of 39 games this season.

