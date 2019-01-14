Stingrays Weekly Report - January 14

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays are set to begin their busiest home week so far during the 2018-19 season, hosting a total of four contests in the next six days. Although the Rays secured just one point in the standings during their two outings last week, the team is still in possession of second place in the ECHL's South Division with an overall record of 20-15-2 and 42 points. Offensively, the Stingrays are still generating plenty of shots on net with an average of 32.76 chances per game this season which is sixth-most in the league.

South Carolina battles Jacksonville in North Charleston on Tuesday night before facing-off with Orlando for three consecutive days over the weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Stingrays have a 1-5-0 record against the Icemen so far this season but are 4-3-0 against the Solar Bears.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 20-15-2-0

LAST WEEK: 0-1-1-0

FRIDAY: ATLANTA GLADIATORS 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2 (OT)

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Nick Bligh scored on the breakaway with seven seconds remaining in overtime to give the Atlanta Gladiators a 3-2 win over the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Matt Pohlkamp and Tim Harrison scored goals for the Rays, who picked up one point in the standings to stay in second place in the South Division. Goaltender Angus Redmond made his first start at home in between the pipes and made 36 saves.

SUNDAY: JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The South Carolina Stingrays controlled play and piled up 44 shots on goal Sunday afternoon, but fell 3-2 to the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum. Icemen goaltender Mikhail Berdin was named the first star of the game after turning aside 42 Stingrays attempts at the net. Both shots to get past him were scored by South Carolina forward Cam Askew with assists by defenseman Tim Davison.

THIS WEEK

Tuesday, January 15 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Friday, January 18 - vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, January 19 - vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Sunday, January 20 - vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 3:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 17 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Assists: 23 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Points: 40 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Plus/Minus: Plus-10 - Kevin McKernan

Penalty Minutes: 56 - Tad Kozun, Andrew Cherniwchan

Shots On Goal: 142 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Wins: 8 - Parker Milner

Goals Against Average: 2.66 - Gordon Defiel

Save Percentage: 0.916 - Gordon Defiel

DAVISON DEMANDING ATTENTION

Defenseman Tim Davison tallied three assists in two games for the Rays last week. During his two-assist performance on Sunday afternoon, the blueliner had a career-high six shots on net. Davison, a University of Wisconsin graduate, also hit the 20-point mark for the season on Sunday, totaling two goals and 18 helpers in 37 games during his rookie year.

POHLKAMP CRACKS DOUBLE-DIGITS

Forward Matt Pohlkamp had points in both Stingrays games last weekend, scoring a power play goal on Friday before adding an assist on a goal by Cam Askew Sunday afternoon. Friday's strike put the Baxter, Minn. native into double-digits in goal scoring with his 10th tally of the season. A graduate of Bowling Green State University, Pohlkamp has 18 points overall (10g, 8a) in 36 games this year during his second pro season.

ASKEW PICKS UP A PAIR

Rookie forward Cam Askew became the latest SC forward to reach the 10-goal mark, scoring twice in the 3-2 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon. It was the first-year skater's third multi-goal performance of the season which used a career-high eight shots on goal. Askew has 11 points in 22 games this season for South Carolina on 10 goals and an assist.

HOME POWER PLAY SUCCESS

The Stingrays have continued their success on the power play in front of their home fans, converting on 24.3% of their opportunities in 15 games at the North Charleston Coliseum. Their percentage ranks No. 1 in the ECHL, with 17 goals in 70 chances. Overall, SC has an 18.4% power play percentage in 37 games this year which ranks 11th in the league.

