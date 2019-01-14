Royals Add D Graves to Active Roster

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Phialdelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Monday defenseman Jacob Graves has been added to the active roster. The Flyers acquired Graves from Arizona on Jan. 11 in a deal that sent forward Jordan Weal to the Coyotes. In 32 games for Norfolk, Graves has two goals, seven points and 66 penalty minutes.

Graves is 23 years old and in his third professional season. He stands 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds. In his first two campaigns split between Quad City and Cincinnati, the native of Barrie, ON has scored two goals and 12 points in 65 ECHL games. With the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, he combined for four goals and eight points in 42 contests.

In his final junior campaign with London (OHL), Graves won the 2016 Memorial Cup and contributed 10 assists and a plus-26 rating in 18 OHL playoff games.

The Royals host three home games this week. On Wed., Jan. 16 at 7:00 p.m., Reading hosts Manchester with postgame player autographs, pres. by Rieck's Printing.

On Fri., Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m., the Royals battle Brampton on Pucks 'N Paws Night with the annual wiener dog races.

Sat., Jan. 19 against Wheeling (7:00 p.m.) is a Family Four Pack game, Mascot Mania and Reading's Pediatric Cancer Awareness game with a mini-THON dance party. Get four burgers, four sodas and four sodas for $48. The first 2,500 fans will receive a PA Lottery Voucher, pres., by the PA Lottery. Plus, enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading. After the game, join Royals players at the DoubleTree across the street for a party at Cheers! Restaurant.

