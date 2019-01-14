Swamp Rabbits Weekly

January 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





WEEKLY RECAP

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits ran into the best team in the ECHL last week, and felt the full force of their wrath on their turf, which they had only lost four times on prior. The Florida Everblades, now the best offensive team in the league, put their exploits on display, scoring 22 goals in three games.

The 'Blades, now an astounding 14-2-2 at Hertz Arena, with a +40 goal differential, continue to be the hardest team in the league to deal with for just about anyone. They also own a 25-6-5 mark against the division. Goes to show it has been everyone that has felt victimized by their insane amount of firepower. They rode a 22.5% shooting percentage all weekend. League average is around 9%.

Last week was a setback, capped off by a season-high in goals against in a single game- 10- in a game that was within reach. In fact, two of the three games were tied or within reach at times. However, it was Florida's ability to respond with goals at key times, and get performances from their best players to score at key times, that put them ahead.

The four-game losing streak has put the Swamp Rabbits back a bit in the standings, but still within striking distance. They find themselves back eight points of the Orlando Solar Bears for the fourth spot, and just two back of Norfolk for the fifth spot.

This week, the last-place Glads come to town with two wins in a row in their pocket, but the Swamp Rabbits have a 4-1-1 record against the Gladiators this season.

1/9 @ Florida Everblades - L 7-3

1/11 @ Florida Everblades - L 5-0

1/12 @ Florida Everblades - L 10-4

FAMILY DENTAL HEALTH PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Austen Brassard - 3 GP | 2 G - 3 A - 5 P

The month of December was a quiet time for the ever-talented forward Austen Brassard. January seems to have rekindled the fire, as he has posted points in three of his last four games, including two multi-point efforts. Brassard posted a three-point game on Saturday, which was a new season-high, and tied a career-high that he had only hit once. His efforts lately have him closing in on 100 career ECHL points, with 92 heading into the weekend.

RABBIT TAILS

The plus side in the schedule is that the Swamp Rabbits have time to enjoy the comforts of home. Seven of the next eight games will be at home, with one trip to Atlanta sandwiched in on January 30. The Rabbits have picked up standings points in 13 of the 20 games played at home.

Johno May returned to the Swamp Rabbits after suiting up for the San Diego Gulls of the AHL. He missed the first two games due to an illness, but returned to action on Saturday. May enters the weekend tied for the most goals by rookies, and sixth in rookie point scoring.

January has been quite the month for Brendan Harms. After going a bit quiet in December, Harms has points in three of his last four games, including 3 goals and 2 assists. After just posting three points in 11 games in Utah, he has 15 points in 20 games as a Swamp Rabbit.

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, January 18 | at Atlanta Gladiators | 7:00 p.m. | Stick it to Cancer Night

Tickets | Watch | Listen Exclusively on ESPN Upstate

Saturday, January 19 | vs. Atlanta Gladiators | 7:00 p.m. | Dave & Busters Night

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

Florida Everblades (26-7-5) - 57 pts

South Carolina Stingrays (20-15-2) - 42 pts

Jacksonville Icemen (20-15-1) - 41 pts

Orlando Solar Bears (19-15-3) - 41 pts

Norfolk Admirals (15-19-5) - 35 pts

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (14-22-5) - 33 pts

Atlanta Gladiators (10-19-6) - 26 pts

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.