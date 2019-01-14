Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 14 (January 7-13, 2019)

Fuel record points in three of four games in Week 13; Indy takes on Fort Wayne and Cincinnati this weekend

INDY FUEL WEEK 14 RESULTS: 1-1-2-0, 19-17-2-0 Overall, T-4th Central Division

Tuesday, January 8 - Fuel 4 vs. Kansas City 2: The Fuel started a busy four-game slate in Week 14 with a decisive 4-2 victory over Kansas City Tuesday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Indy scored two goals in the first period and twice more in the third to build a 4-0 lead, before the Mavericks finally broke through with two quick goals in the waning moments of regulation time. Quentin Shore (1g, 2a) and Radovan Bondra (3a) each tallied three points, while goaltender Matt Tomkins was brilliant between the pipes with 36 saves. Josh Shalla (1g, 1a), Brett Welychka and Mathew Thompson also found the net for Indy, which improved to 14-6-0-0 this season on home ice.

Friday, January 11 - Fuel 2 vs. Fort Wayne 3 (OT): Indy picked up an overtime point but ultimately fell 3-2 Friday night to the Fort Wayne Komets at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Anthony Petruzzelli scored on a 2-on-1 just 10 seconds into the extra frame to give Fort Wayne its third straight victory in the Hoosier State rivalry, handing the Fuel their first overtime loss of the campaign. Josh Shalla opened the scoring for the home team in the second period, while Matt Rupert tacked on a power play goal early in the third to even the game at two, after the Komets took the lead with two quick goals late in the middle frame.

Saturday, January 12 - Fuel 2 at Wheeling 3: The Fuel began the second half of their 2018-19 schedule with a loss, as Wheeling picked up a 3-2 victory to open the two-game set in West Virginia. The Nailers were able to find the net within 30 seconds of both of Indy's goals, building a 2-1 lead after the second period before withstanding a Fuel push in the third. Brett Welychka and Logan Nelson accounted for Indy's scoring, while Craig Skudalski tallied the game-winning goal for Wheeling at 7:02 of the third period. Jason Pawloski dropped to 0-4 in net for the Fuel in the loss, turning aside 25 of 28 shots.

Saturday, January 13 - Fuel 3 at Wheeling 4 (OT): Zac Lynch scored 1:02 into overtime to help Wheeling complete a weekend sweep of the Fuel Sunday afternoon at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Indy received a late third period goal from Alex Brooks to help force the extra frame, while Mathew Thompson and Logan Nelson also found the net for the Fuel. Defenseman Robert Powers chipped in a pair of assists for Indy, while goaltender Matt Tomkins turned aside 27 of 31 shots in the loss.

INDY FUEL WEEK 14 SCHEDULE:

Friday, January 18 - Fuel at Fort Wayne (8:00 p.m. ET, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum)

The Fuel begin another 3-in-3 weekend with a trip up I-69 to take on the Fort Wayne Komets. The fourth of five meetings between the Hoosier State rivals in the month of January also marks the fourth of five visits Indy will make to Allen County this season. The Komets have won two of the first three meetings against the Fuel at Memorial Coliseum, and five of six overall to start the 2018-19 season series.

Saturday, January 12 - Fuel vs. Cincinnnati (7:35 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

BLACKHAWKS NIGHT: The Madhouse on Madison returns to Indianapolis for as the Fuel celebrate their NHL affiliate in Chicago!

Meet three-time Stanley Cup Champion Bryan Bickell, mascot Tommy Hawk and the Blackhawks Ice Girls, and make sure to get to your seats early for a performance from iconic National Anthem singer Jim Cornelison.

Sunday, January 13 - Fuel at Cincinnati (3:05 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Arena)

Indy wraps up a home-and-home series with a visit to U.S. Bank Arena to take on the Cyclones. Sunday marks the second of only three visits to Cincinnati for the Fuel this season, with the Cyclones picking up a 5-2 win on Nov. 9 during Indy's previous trip to the Queen City. The Fuel enter Week 14 with a 3-2-0-0 record in five games against the Cyclones, including a 5-2 win in Indianapolis during their most recent meeting on Dec. 28.

OIL DROPS:

-The Fuel registered points in three of four games in Week 14, and have picked up at least a point in 10 of their last 15 contests since Dec. 14 (8-5-2-0).

-Indy was the last remaining team in the ECHL this season to be unbeaten beyond regulation before Friday's overtime loss to Fort Wayne.

-The Fuel crossed the halfway point of their 2018-19 schedule with a 19-16-1-0 record, setting new franchise high marks in wins and points (39).

-Over the last seven games, Indy has killed off 30 of 33 of its opponents' power plays - good for a 90.9% efficiency rate.

-Ten of the Fuel's next 14 games take place on the road.

-Friday's game against Fort Wayne marked the start of a stretch of 15 consecutive games against Central Division opponents for the Fuel.

-Out of the 34 games remaining on Indy's regular season schedule, only seven against foes outside the Central Division.

-Forward Brett Welychka registered points in five straight games from Jan. 4-12, scoring four goals and one assist during his point streak.

-Defenseman Robert Powers has tallied four assists over his last three games, including a pair of helpers in Sunday's loss to Wheeling.

-Defenseman Alex Brooks has found the scoresheet in four of his last six games, with two goals and three assists during that span.

-In seven games against Wheeling this season, Brooks has tallied four goals and four assists.

-Rookie defenseman Ralfs Grinbergs made his ECHL debut Friday against Fort Wayne, after signing with the Fuel earlier in the afternoon.

UPCOMING EVENTS & PROMOTIONS:

Women, Wine & Hockey: Back by popular demand - Women, Wine & Hockey with the Indy Fuel is returning on Monday, January 28! Don't miss your chance to meet Fuel players and coaches at this exciting Ladies' Night event, taking place at Daniel's Family Vineyard and Winery. For more information and to RSVP, visit IndyFuelHockey.com/wine !

Blackhawks Night: The Madhouse on Madison is set to return to Indianapolis on Saturday, January 19 as the Fuel celebrate its NHL affiliate in Chicago! Meet three-time Stanley Cup Champion Bryan Bickell, as well as iconic National Anthem singer Jim Cornelison, Tommy Hawk and the Blackhawks Ice Crew!

Fuel Watch Party At Big Woods Speedway: The first Fuel Watch Party of the season takes place this Sunday at Big Woods Restaurant in Speedway! Join fellow fans, enter to win prizes, and cheer on the Fuel as they take on the Cyclones from Cincinnati! Get to Big Woods early to watch the Chicago Blackhawks play at 12:30, before the puck drops at U.S. Bank Arena at 3:05 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Individual tickets for all Fuel home games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum are available at IndyFuelHockey.com, or by visiting the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office. A variety of Ticket Plans are also still available for the 2018-19 season, call the Fuel ticket office at 317-925-FUEL for learn more today!

BROADCAST:

Catch every home game this season with a free online stream at IndyFuelHockey.com! Click the "Watch/Listen Live" button to hear Voice of the Fuel Andrew Smith bring you all of the action from Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans can also watch all 72 games at home and on the road live through ECHL.TV !

