Grizzlies Return Home this Week vs Tulsa

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies are back at Maverik Center for a 4 game homestand after going 2-1 on a central division road trip last week.

It's the first time the Grizzlies will take on the division rival Tulsa Oilers. Both teams are tied for 2nd in the league with 48 standings points.

Guns N Hoses Night is on Saturday, January 19th. Guns N Hoses charity games start at 12:30 pm and last all day leading up to the Grizzlies game vs Tulsa at 7 pm. Last year's Guns N Hoses game had a sellout crowd of 10,649 as the Grizzlies lost 3-2 to Tulsa.

The annual Martin Luther King Matinee game is on January 21st against the division rival Idaho Steelheads. It's the first Maverik Monday of the season as it's buy one get one free tickets with Maverik Adventure Card at the Maverik Center box office.

The Grizzlies have the 2nd best winning percentage in the Western Conference and the best in the Mountain Division. Utah has a .686 winning percentage, trailing only the Cincinnati Cyclones, who has a .730 win %.

Utah has been one of the best teams at home this season. The Grizzlies have outscored opponents 61 to 34 at Maverik Center this season along with a record of 13-4-1.

Promotions Next Homestand

January 16th vs Tulsa - Wendy's Wednesday (Tickets start at $10 with voucher from Wendy's).

January 18th vs Tulsa - AFCU Friday (Tickets start at $8 for AFCU Members paying with AFCU Debit/Credit Card at Maverik Center Box Office).

January 19th vs Tulsa - Guns N Hoses Night (Specialty Jerseys), Guns N Hoses Charity games start at 12:30 pm.

January 21st vs Idaho - Martin Luther King Matinee, Maverik Monday, Buy One Get One Free Tickets With Maverik Adventure Card.

Games This Week

January 16th vs Tulsa Oilers - 7:00 pm. ESPN 700.

January 18th vs Tulsa Oilers - 7:00 pm. Classic Country 1370/104.3 FM-HD-2. ECHL.TV Showcase Game on Facebook Live.

January 19th vs Tulsa Oilers - 7:00 pm. ESPN 700.

January 21st vs Idaho Steelheads - 1:00 pm. ECHL.TV.

Road Trip Recap

January 9th Utah 4 Cincinnati 3 (shootout) - Joe Cannata stopped 2 of 3 in the shootout. Tim McGauley tied up the game 3-3 with 4:55 left in the third period and also scored first for Utah in the shootout. Jack Walker got the deciding goal in the shootout, as he was named number 1 star for the 2nd straight game. JT Henke and Ryan Walters each had first period goals for Utah.

January 11th Utah 3 Wheeling 0 - Utah goaltenders got their league leading 6th shutout of the season as Kevin Carr stopped 30 of 30 shots, and JT Henke and Travis Barron each had 1 goal and 1 assist for Utah.

January 12th Utah 4 Fort Wayne 6 - Grizzlies got goals from Taylor Richart, Tim McGauley, Ryan Walters and Mike Economos.

Last week was a good trip for JT Henke and Ryan Walters, who each had 2 goals and 2 assists. Tim McGauley had 2 goals and 1 assist last week, and also had a shootout goal on Wednesday night. Henke and McGauley each have 12 goals on the season, which is tied for 3rd on the club and tied for most among players currently on the roster (Caleb Herbert has 19 goals, currently with the AHL's Colorado Eagles and Matt Berry has 13 goals, currently with the AHL's San Diego Gulls).

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 2-1 on a central division road trip

Grizzlies won 4-3 in a shootout at Cincinnati on January 9th. Grizzlies won 3-0 at Wheeling on January 11th. Grizzlies lost 6-4 at Fort Wayne on January 12th.

Overall record: 22-9-3-1

Home record: 13-4-1

Road record: 9-5-2-1

This Week's Games: (Utah is home vs Tulsa January 16th, 18th and 19th.

Last 10 games: 7-3. Have won 5 of their last 6 games.

Goals per game: 3.51 (Tied for 5th in the league).

Goals allowed per game: 2.69 (4th in the league).

Shots per game: 32.51 (7th).

Shots allowed per game: 28.14 (3rd).

Special Teams: Grizzlies are tied for first in the league on the penalty kill at 86.2 percent. Utah went 13 of 14 on the penalty kill last weekend. The Grizzlies scored a power play goal in all 3 games of the road trip, going 3 for 14 on the trip. Utah is 6th on the power play at 20.1 percent.

Roster Moves Last 7 Days: On January 7th forward Ryan Misiak was traded to the Idaho Steelheads to complete a future considerations deal that originally was made with Florida for the rights to forward Matt Berry, who scored 13 goals and 9 assists in 20 games this season before going to the AHL's San Diego Gulls. Berry has 3 goals and 10 assists in 14 games for the Gulls.

League Leaders

JT Henke is tied for 4th with a 27.3 shot percentage. Joe Cannata leads the league with 4 shutouts. Caleb Herbert is 3rd in the league in goals despite not playing in the ECHL since December 23rd. He's currently with the Colorado Eagles.

