It's Time for All-Star Weekend

January 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Overall Record: 23-10-3-1, 2nd Central Division, Current Streak: 4 Winless

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

January 9 at Idaho (4-2 Loss)

January 11 at Idaho (4-3 Shootout Loss)

January 12 at Idaho (5-3 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

January 19 at Kalamazoo at 7:30 p.m. (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

January 20 vs. Fort Wayne at 5:15 p.m. (5 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

January 21 vs. ECHL All-Stars at 7 p.m. (7 p.m., NHL Network)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Monday, January 14 - No Practice

Tuesday, January 15 - No Practice

Wednesday, January 16 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Thursday, January 17 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Friday, January 18 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Saturday, January 19 - Game at Kalamazoo at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 20 - Game vs. Fort Wayne at 5:15 p.m.

Monday, January 21 - CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by ProMedica at 7 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest team news visit www.toledowalleye.com.

WALLEYE NOTES

Three straight in Idaho: Toledo spent the last week out in Boise, taking on the Steelheads in Idaho for the first time ever. Wednesday night, a pair of early third period goals from the Steelheads pushed Toledo to a 4-2 loss. Toledo collected its lone point of the week Friday when AJ Jenks and Hunter Smith each scored for the Walleye to come back from a 3-1 deficit and send the game to overtime. Idaho took the contest in a shootout. Saturday's game went back and forth until the Steelheads pulled away late in 5-3 Walleye defeat.

Leading the way: Forward TJ Hensick has climbed to the top of the ECHL with 47 points (14G, 33A). He also has best assist total at 33 of any player in the league and is currently on a seven game point streak. Matt Register stands alone in points for a defenseman with 31 (7G, 24A). Register scored twice over the past week in Idaho.

Road warriors: Only Allen (25) has played more road games to this point of the season than Toledo's 23. The Walleye do hold the ECHL league lead with 13 wins away from ice this year (13-7-2-1).

Get out quickly: Toledo has been dominate this year when they collect the first goal of a game with 19 wins in such cases (19-2-2-1 record). The Walleye have scored the first goal in 24 of the first 37 games played this season.

It's time for history: Toledo has just two games before history is made with the Walleye hosting the ECHL All-Star game on Monday, January 21st. The Walleye will play on the road Saturday in Kalamazoo against a Wings team the Walleye is a perfect 5-0-0 against this season. Sunday night as part of the All-Star weekend, the fish will play host their arch-rivals the Fort Wayne Komets. This will be the eighth meeting of the season between the two with the Walleye owning a 4-1-2 record.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Dylan Sadowy (1 goal - 3 assists = 4 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Kaden Fulcher (0-0-1, 2.77 GAA, .917 save %)

TOP 10 REASONS TO BE PART OF ALL-STAR WEEKEND

#10. STANLEY CUP IN THE HOUSE

Lord Stanley's Cup, the championship trophy awarded annually to the National Hockey League winner, will be at Fanfest! Pose for a pic with this iconic piece of sports history and sit in on a "Tales with the Cup" presentation, by the Keeper of the Cup.

#9. BIGGEST BREWFEST EVER

Toledo's biggest annual winter party and All-Star Weekend are colliding! Get hopped up for 'All-Star Winter Brewfest', featuring over 300 beers from over 75 breweries! Tasting stations will be located throughout the Mud Hens ballpark and even on the field. Cheers!

#8. DO YOU BELIEVE IN MIRACLES?

Olympic champion Mike Eruzione, famous for his game-winning goal against the Soviet Union in 1980, headlines a group of five Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame inductees that will be recognized by the ECHL at a special luncheon during All-Star Weekend.

#7. FUN AND GAMES

All-Star Fanfest is fun for fans of all ages! Bounce around on our inflatables or try your luck at Hall of Fame games like 'Goalie Challenge' and 'Skee Puck', sweep your way through 'street curling' or take a ride on our Fanboni. GameStop will have an interactive display to play new video games, including NHL 19.

#6. TAKING ON THE WHOLE LEAGUE

The 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic features four teams competing for the top spot. As host team, Toledo Walleye will make up two of the four teams, facing off against All-Stars from the Eastern and Western Conferences.

#5. HOCKEY HEAVEN

Celebrate the greatest game on ice with special displays and historical exhibits throughout Hensville! A special Walleye History Display will feature items representing the first 10 years of the franchise.

#4. COME HUNGRY

Stop by Hensville, home to some of Toledo's favorite restaurants! Skate on over to Fleetwood's Tap Room for a pizza and a pint (or two!) of local brew, or stop into Holy Toledo! Tavern for downtown's best burgers and salads.

#3. THESE GUYS GOT SKILLS

Wonder how fast ECHL players can really skate? Or how many MPH they can hit their hardest shot? Find out during the much-anticipated All-Star Skills Competition. Four players (including two from the Walleye!) will compete during the All-Star Classic, and there's more than just pride on the line: The Skills Challenge winners will earn points for their team that will help determine which squad wins the All-Star Classic!

#2. NON-STOP ON-ICE ACTION

You've never seen hockey quite like this. The All-Star Classic is a high-energy, round-robin style tournament with four teams competing to be Champions! Games are lightning fast, featuring 3-on-3 action and no clock stoppages. The first two rounds of the tourney will use rally scoring, with the top two teams advancing to the Championship Round. Be ready for edge-of-your-seat fun from the time the puck drops to the moment the champs are crowned.

#1. ALL EYES ON TOLEDO: AND TOLEDO LOVES THEIR WALLEYE!

Hosting an All-Star Game is a tremendous honor for our region and in Toledo we do everything BIG! Over 20,000 people will journey downtown to be part of the fun during this once-in-a-generation event. The All-Star Classic will be televised nationally -- only on NHL Network. Let's pack the Huntington Center and show the country how much we love our Walleye!

ECHL Stories from January 14, 2019

