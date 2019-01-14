Matt Lane Returns from Milwaukee
January 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that forward Matt Lane has been reassigned to the team by the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.
Lane, 24, returns to the Gladiators for the third time this season after another stint in the AHL with Milwaukee. The Rochester, NY native has appeared in 11 games with the Admirals during three different AHL stops this year. The third-year pro has amassed seven points (2g, 5a) in eight games with the Gladiators this season in two different tenures with the team.
In additional roster news, defenseman Brandon McMartin has been released from his SPC and will report back to Knoxville of the SPHL, while Ben Danford has been activated from injured reserve and forward Branden Troock has been placed on the IR.
The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey continues at the Infinite Energy Arena Monday, January 21st, against the Jacksonville Icemen at 12:35 PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.
The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.
