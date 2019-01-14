Matt Lane Returns from Milwaukee

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that forward Matt Lane has been reassigned to the team by the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.

Lane, 24, returns to the Gladiators for the third time this season after another stint in the AHL with Milwaukee. The Rochester, NY native has appeared in 11 games with the Admirals during three different AHL stops this year. The third-year pro has amassed seven points (2g, 5a) in eight games with the Gladiators this season in two different tenures with the team.

In additional roster news, defenseman Brandon McMartin has been released from his SPC and will report back to Knoxville of the SPHL, while Ben Danford has been activated from injured reserve and forward Branden Troock has been placed on the IR.

