Komets Gain Four Points for Week 14; Wings Return Wednesday, Hanson Brothers Here Friday

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets earned four points in three games for week 14 of 2018-19 and improved to 21-15-1 and 43 points after 37 games. Heading into the second half of the schedule the Komets trail first-place Cincinnati by 11 points in the Central division with 35 games remaining.

About last week-- Friday the Komets started a three-in-three weekend by clipping the Indy Fuel in overtime 3-2 for an ECHL high four-game road win string. Saturday the Komets returned home and upended the Utah Grizzlies 6-4 and Sunday the Komets capped the week with a 5-3 setback to the visiting Kalamazoo Wings, snapping a five-game win string.

For the week-- Marco Roy led with five points (2g, 3a) while Anthony Petruzzelli had four points (2g, 2a). Jason Binkley (1g, 2a), Shawn Szydlowski (2g, 1a), Jamie Schaafsma (1g, 2a), Ryan Lowney (3a) and Jake Kamrass (1g, 2a) each added three points to their season totals. Also Matthew Weis and Kevin Gibson each dished two assists as Brady Shaw, J.C. Campagna and Ryan Siiro each contributed markers. Lukas Hafner started all three games and was 2-1-0, stopped 101 of 111 shots for a 2.98 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

Komet leaders-- Justin Hodgman leads with 27 assists, +9 and ranks seventh in the ECHL with 39 points.....J.C. Campagna leads with 17 goals, six power play tallies and four game winners.....Shawn Szydlowski leads with eight power play assists.....Brady Shaw leads with 135 shots.....Jake Kamrass ranks third among league rookies with 38 points and fourth with 23 assists.....Taylor Crunk leads with 83 penalty minutes.

Streaking Komets-- Shawn Szydlowski has a four-game point streak (3g, 1a) and has points in three straight home games (2g, 1a)....Marco Roy has a three-game point streak (2g, 3a).....Jamie Schaafsma had an assist in each of the three games of the week for a three-game assist streak....Jake Kamrass has a league-high 11-game home point streak (6g, 9a).....goaltender Lukas Hafner had his three-game winning streak snapped Sunday against Kalamazoo and has started three straight games.

Milestones-- Roy reached his 100th career point with an assist on Fort Wayne's second goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over Utah. Komet head coach Gary Graham is sitting on 397 career regular season Fort Wayne/ECHL games coached. Jamie Schaafsma enters the week with 194 ECHL career regular season points.

Icing the puck-- The Komets are 4-0 when deciding a game in overtime after Friday's 3-2 overtime win at Indy. The Komets reached their single game high of six goals for the third time this season in Saturday's 6-4 home win over Utah and are now 10-1-0 when reaching at least four goals in a game. The Komets out-scored their opponents in the first period last week 5-1 to have a first period margin of 41-34 overall. The Komets are 10-0-1 when leading after the first period and 15-1-1 when leading after the second.

The week ahead-- The Komets look forward to three divisional games this seek. They remain home for a rematch against the Wings Wednesday on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum. Friday the Komets welcome Indy for an 8pm faceoff before traveling to Toledo Sunday for a 5:30pm start. The Komets are 15-13-1 after 29 divisional games.

Kalamazoo Wings (16-18-2, 34 points) at Komets Wednesday, 7:30pm-- The Komets will have a chance to avenge Sunday's 5-3 setback to Kalamazoo when the Wings visit Wednesday night. Kalamazoo holds the season series edge over the Komets at 4-3-0 after seven meetings. Six matches remain between the two division rivals and three are on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum where the Komets are now 2-3-0. The Wings have points in their last two games (1-0-1) and are 1-4-1 in their last six as they attempt to climb out of the Central division cellar where they are six points out of playoff position.

Indy Fuel (19-17-2, 40 points) at Komets Friday, 8pm-- The Komets are riding a three-game win streak against Indy and are 5-1-0 overall this season after six meetings. The Fuel are 0-1-2 in their last three games and 3-3-2 in their last eight. The intrastate rival Fuel are tied with Wheeling for fourth place in the Central division and are on Fort Wayne's heels trailing by three points. Indy is idle until they travel to Fort Wayne Friday.

Komets at Toledo Walleye (23-10-4, 50 points) Sunday, 5:30pm-- The Komets cap week 15 with a Sunday matinee in Toledo. It's the eighth of 11 meetings this season and the fourth of six at Huntington Center. The second place Walleye lead the third place Komets by seven points at the start of the week but have only one point in the last four games (0-3-1). Toledo will complete a stretch of four straight road games at Saturday at Kalamazoo before returning home to host the Komets Sunday.

Season Ticket Recycling Night Wednesday-- Wednesday is another Season Ticket Recycling Night when the Komets host the Kalamazoo Wings. Komet Season Ticket Holders will be able to exchange any unused Komet tickets from previously scheduled home games this year for tickets to the game Wednesday.

Deuces Wild Wednesday-- It's also Deuces Wild this Wednesday. It's the first of six popular Wednesday Deuces Wild night's this season. Pepsi Zone tickets are two for $22 and fans can get $2 beers and $2 sodas all night.

HANSON'S IN TOWN FRIDAY-- The Hanson Brothers, famous for their role in the movie Slapshot with Paul Newman in 1977, will be special guests for Friday's night's Komet home game against the Indy Fuel sponsored by the Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union. The Komets will wear special blue Hanson Brothers jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game with proceeds going to benefit the Boys and Girls Club and the Blue Bucket Brigade. White replica Hanson Brothers jerseys will also be on sale.

Friday night Marathon Nights-- Again this year fans can save on their Friday night tickets with Marathon. Earn a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer with the purchase of three fill-ups at participating Marathon locations. Save with your Marathon Fill-Up Card this Friday when Indy visits at 8pm.

Family Four Pack, 4 for $59 Night Friday-- Fans can take advantage of a 4-for-$59 offer at Friday's home game courtesy of Midwest America Federal Credit Union. Get four tickets, four hot dogs, four soft drinks, four chips for only $59 when purchasing the Family Four Pack at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office.

Komet Hockey Tickets-- Single game tickets for all Komet regular season home games are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Enjoy several discount plans designed especially for your next group, or check out Komets Flex Tickets. For more information visit Komets.com, call 260-483-0011 or see details here.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow Komet hockey action again this year with Shane Albahrani calling the play-by-play on WOWO Radio AM 1190 and FM 107.5 and streaming on the web at Komets.com courtesy OmniSource.

ECHL All-Star break-- The ECHL All-Star Game is Monday, Jan. 21 at Toledo. The league All-Star break will be from Monday, Jan. 14 through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Representing the Komets will be forward Justin Hodgman. Also equipment managers Joe Franke and Aaron Franke were chosen to managing the locker room for the All-Stars.

