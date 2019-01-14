Goaltenders Madsen and Brodeur Return to Admirals

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced a couple of roster moves on Monday. Goaltender Merrick Madsen was initially reassigned to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL) on Sunday morning, but was later returned to the Admirals late Monday afternoon. In addition, goaltender Jeremy Brodeur has returned to the Admirals on loan to the AHL's Binghamton Devils.

Madsen, 23, returns to the Admirals where he has posted a 3-3-0 record with one shutout, a 2.67 goals-against-average and 0.922 save percentage this season. In addition, Madsen is 5-3-0, with a 2.70-goals-against-average and 0.899 save percentage in 11 appearances with Tucson this season. Madsen logged a 10-10-3 record, with a 2.27 goals-against-average and a .918 save percentage during his senior season at Harvard University last season. The 6-5, 190-pound rookie netminder had posted a 28-6-2 record during the 2016-17 season and concluded his collegiate career with a 56-23-8 mark. The Acton, California native was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth-round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Madsen is under contract with the Arizona Coyotes (NHL).

Brodeur, 22, returns to the Admirals where he has made one appearance this season. Brodeur was acquired on December 21, and was called up to Binghamton on January 5 and did not appear in a game. Brodeur came to the Admirals after registering a 4.09 goals-against-average and 0.888 save percentage with the Allen Americans this season. The 6-1, 186-pound posted a 15-13-1 record with a 3.15 goals-against-average and a 0.917 save percentage with the Americans last season. Brodeur won 70 career games in 124 appearances with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League from 2014-2017, winning an OHL and Memorial Cup championship in 2015. The Essex, New Jersey native is the son of Hall of Fame netminder Martin Brodeur who played for the New Jersey Devils from 1992-2014.

The Admirals remain at home this week for a three-game set against divisional foe the Jacksonville Icemen this Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Game time for all three games is set for 7:00 p.m.

