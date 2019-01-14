Mariners Weekly: Home Cooking Starts Wednesday

The Mariners have been much more comfortable on home ice than the road this season, and unfortunately that trend continued on last week's trip to Newfoundland and Brampton. Winning just one of their four games in Canada, the Mariners allowed their opponents to pick up 7 of a possible 8 points and surrendered 23 goals along the way. The good news is that 9 of the next 12 will be played at the Cross Insurance Arena, a place they are 11-4-1 on the season.

The week that was

Tuesday, Jan. 8th - MNE: 4, NFL: 8

Jason Salvaggio got the road trip off to a good start by scoring early as the Mariners dominated the first half of the opening period. Newfoundland quickly flipped the switch and got the next two before the end of the frame, and then added four in the second period. A pair of late middle frame goals by Ty Ronning and Drew Melanson cut into the deficit, but an empty netter and a late power play goal brought the game to an ugly 8-4 final score.

Wednesday, Jan. 9th - MNE: 4, NFL: 5

Salvaggio scored in his third game in a row to tie the game at 1 in the first, but Newfoundland had a 3-1 lead through one and a 4-2 lead heading into the third period. It looked like game over when the Growlers went up 5-2 halfway through the third, but the Mariners got two goals with their goalie pulled to set up a frantic finish. Michal McNicholas nearly tied the game but had an open net blocked by James Melindy, and Newfoundland hung on to complete the St. John's season series sweep.

Saturday, Jan. 12th - MNE: 4, BRM: 3/OT

The Mariners played a dominant opening period, outshooting Brampton 21-7 and getting a 2-0 lead on goals by Melanson and Salvaggio. Brampton battled back to tie the game in the second period, before falling behind again on a Morgan Adams-Moisan breakaway goal. The Beast dominated the rest of the game, tying it with just over two minutes left in regulation and registering eight shots in overtime. With 5.6 seconds left in the 3-on-3, Ty Ronning buried the lone Mariners OT shot, giving the Mariners a 4-3 win.

Sunday, Jan. 13th - MNE: 3, BRM: 7

After owning the first period on Saturday, the Mariners had the script flipped on them on Sunday when Brampton scored three goals in the opening 6:15, chasing starting goaltender Ed Minney in his Maine debut. Wade Murphy and Brycen Martin pulled the Mariners back in the game, but they never got closer than one down, as Artur Tianulin registered a hat trick, capped by the first of two Beast empty net goals.

Transactions

-G Brandon Halverson was recalled to AHL Hartford

-Mariners acquire F Wade Murphy from Kalamazoo to complete November trade

-Mariners claim G Ed Minney off waivers from Wichita

-G Brandon Halverson was reassigned from AHL Hartford to Maine

-F Joe Kalisz was released and placed on waivers

Coming up (all times Eastern)

Weds, Jan 16th vs. Newfoundland Growlers - 7:00 PM (HOME)

Fri, Jan 18th vs. Manchester Monarchs - 7:15 PM (HOME)

The home team has won all five meetings between Maine and Newfoundland this season - with the last four games at the Mile One Centre in St. John's. The Mariners defeated the Growlers 4-2 on October 21st at the Cross Insurance Arena for their first win in franchise history. The final three games of the season series will be played in Portland. Manchester is just four points behind the Mariners for the fourth and final North Division playoff spot and visits the Cross Insurance Arena on consecutive Fridays. This coming Friday is Bath Savings Night and will also feature a "Tour de Bikes" - Motorcycles, Flat Track Bikes and Quads will be on display in the concourse provided by Big Moose Harley-Davidson - bikes that will be driven in the Maine Motorsports Xtreme International Ice Racing Championships on Saturday January 19 at the Cross Insurance Arena. Riders from the event will also be present. All Friday home games are 1-2-3 Fridays: $1 hot dogs, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start of the second period.

Fun Facts/Notes:

-F Ty Ronning has a ten game point streak, the longest for a Mariner this season

-F Morgan Adams-Moisan scored in three of the four games on the road trip and is now tied with Alex Kile for the team lead in goals (13)

-The Mariners have won five consecutive OT or shootout games, and are 5-1 overall in games going beyond regulation

