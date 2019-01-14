Mark Cooper Loaned to San Antonio Rampage (AHL)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today that forward Mark Cooper has been loaned to the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League.

Cooper, a Toronto, ON native, has played in 14 games for Kansas City this season, scoring eight goals and tallying 11 assists for 19 points. In 82 career games with the Mavs, Cooper has scored 31 goals and garnered 35 assists for 66 points. The 26 year-old has played in 12 AHL games in his career, playing in 10 games for the Tuscon Roadrunners during the 2016-17 season and two for the Chicago Wolves during the 2015-16 season.

The Mavericks split a home-and-home series with the Wichita Thunder this weekend. Friday night's game will be played in Wichita on January 18, and the Mavericks return home to faceoff against the Thunder at 7:05 p.m on January 19 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

