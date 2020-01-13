Thunder Weekly, January 13

January 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played three games at home this past week before closing the week in Tulsa on Sunday. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, January 7

Allen at Wichita, 4-3 W (OT)

Watch highlights HERE

Friday, January 10

Utah at Wichita, 3-0 W

Watch highlights HERE

Saturday, January 11

Kansas City at Wichita, 4-0 W

Watch highlights HERE

Sunday, January 12

Wichita at Tulsa, 1-0 L (OT)

Watch highlights HERE

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, January 15

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Friday, January 17

Wichita at Utah, 8:10 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, January 18

Wichita at Utah, 8:10 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:20 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 14-6-3-0

AWAY: 4-10-4-0

OVERALL: 18-16-7-0

Last 10: 5-3-2-0

Streak: 3-0-1-0

Rank: T-4th, Mountain Division, 43 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Ostap Safin, Stefan Fournier, 13

Assists: Patrik Parkkonen, 24

Points: Patrik Parkkonen, 27

+/-: Peter Crinella, +8

PIM: Stefan Fournier, 58

400 - Head Coach Bruce Ramsay reached another milestone on Saturday night, collecting his 400th win as a pro head coach. He eclipsed 800 games as a pro head coach on New Year's Eve.

GILLY GILLY - Mitch Gillam notched back-to-back shutouts on Friday and Saturday. It was the first time since December 10-11, 1998, that the Thunder had back-to-back shutouts in a season. It was also Gillam's first and second shutout of the year, first shutout for a Thunder netminder and his 7th and 8th career shutouts.

DONUTS - Wichita hasn't allowed a goal in regulation in three-straight games, which is the first time that has been done in franchise history. Tulsa's overtime goal ended a shutout streak at 185:03.

SAL - Jason Salvaggio had four goals in three games this past week. He had points in four-straight before Sunday's 1-0 loss at Tulsa. He needs six goals to equal his rookie total from a year ago when he recorded 16 goals.

OT WINNER - Beau Starrett netted his first game-winner and first overtime game-winning goal of his career last Tuesday against Allen. He also recorded a goal and an assist on Saturday night against Kansas City. Starrett has 24 points (13g, 11a) in his rookie season. He is tied for 12th in rookie scoring.

POWER AND LIGHT - The Thunder power play has been solid at home so far this season. Wichita has scored 14 of its 19 power play goals at INTRUST Bank Arena. On the other side of the coin, the Thunder penalty kill has been better on the road than at home. The road penalty kill is ranked 10th in the league, killing off 63 of 76 chances, good for 82.9%.

THUNDERBOLTS... Mitch Gillam is second in the league in minutes played (1,555) and first in saves (858) ...Stefan Fournier is tied for second with 5 game-winning goals...Ostap Safin is seventh in rookie scoring with 26 points...Wichita is 16-3-3-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 10-2-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 14-1-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-13-3 when trailing after one...Wichita is 7-1-7-0 in one-goal games...

The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.