Swamp Rabbits Weekly #14 (2019-20)
January 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits took on some of the top teams in the South Division this past week, and saw mixed success. While Greenville scored the first goal in all three games, they came away with one win in the three games in four day stretch.
The Swamp Rabbits traveled to Atlanta on Thursday evening to take on a surging Gladiators club that was looking up at Greenville in the standings. Patrick Bajkov got the scoring started for Greenville in the very early going, but other than that, ran into a brick wall known as former teammate Chris Nell.
Nell made up for his early mistake by making 46 saves, and the Gladiators received timely scoring, including two goals in the first period, to erase the lead and go on to the win. The Swamp Rabbits put up a season-high 22 shots on goal in the third period in the losing effort.
Friday saw the Florida Everblades come to town, ranked second in the South Division. Success against the 'Blades has been few and far between over the past few years, but this night was one to remember. Up 2-1 thanks to goals by Nathan Perkovich and Ryan Black, the Swamp Rabbits poured it on in the third period.
Dylan MacPherson, Jake Horton, Adam Rockwood and Kamerin Nault all scored to rout the Everblades at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, and Jeremy Helvig made 42 saves in the win.
As if the schedule couldn't have gotten more difficult, the top-ranked South Carolina Stingrays came to town on Sunday afternoon. Perkovich once again started the scoring for the 'Bits, but South Carolina scored twice unanswered to take the lead for good, and limited Greenville to just 23 shots on goal with their relentless puck pressure style of play.
1/9 at Atlanta Gladiators - L 3-1
1/10 vs Florida Everblades - W 6-2
1/12 vs South Carolina Stingrays - L 2-1
UPCOMING GAMES
Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Norfolk Admirals
Wednesday, January 15 - 7:30 p.m.
Listen Exclusively on ESPN Upstate - Watch
Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs Norfolk Admirals
80s NIGHT
Friday, January 17 - 7:05 p.m.
Tickets - Listen - Watch
Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs Norfolk Admirals
DC COMICS NIGHT + FAMILY FOUR PACK
Sunday, January 12 - 7:05 p.m.
Tickets - Listen - Watch
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Adam Rockwood - 3 GP | 1 G - 2 A - 3 P
With his three points this past week, Adam Rockwood continued his point streak to six games, and moved into a tie for third in rookie assists. His two points on Friday night helped the Swamp Rabbits rout the Florida Everblades.
RABBIT TAILS
Forward Adam Rockwood has rocketed up the rookie scoreboard. Among rookies, he ranks tied for seventh in overall scoring, tied for the third-most assists, and tied for the second-most power play goals (2).
The Swamp Rabbits' aptitude in shorthanded situations continues to shine. Their eight shorties rank tied for the third most in the league, only behind Orlando (9) and Worcester (10).
Greenville's scoring outburst on Friday gives them a +6 goal differential in the third period.
Heading into the week in Norfolk, the Swamp Rabbits are tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with the Adirondack Thunder.
SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS
South Carolina Stingrays (27-5-4) - 58 pts
Florida Everblades (22-11-4) - 48 pts
Greenville Swamp Rabbits (18-19-2) - 38 pts
Orlando Solar Bears (14-15-5) - 33 pts
Atlanta Gladiators (16-19-0) - 32 pts
Jacksonville Icemen (12-18-4) - 28 pts
Norfolk Admirals (11-23-4) - 26 pts
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 13, 2020
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly #14 (2019-20) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Allen, January 13th, 2020 - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Weekly, January 13 - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Collect Two Points for Week 14; Visit Cincinnati Friday, Toledo Here Saturday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Stingrays Weekly Report - January 13 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 14 (January 6- January 12, 2020) - Indy Fuel
- Mavs Monday: KC Stays the Course on Longest Road Trip of Season - Kansas City Mavericks
- 5 Unanswered Goals Led to Grizzlies Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Dickinson Returns to Grizz Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Weekly: Week of January 13 - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly #14 (2019-20)
- Rays Flip Script on Swamp Rabbits
- Swamp Rabbits Rip 'Blades
- Swamp Rabbits' All-Out Assault Falls Short
- Dave & Buster's Night Tomorrow