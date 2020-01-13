Swamp Rabbits Weekly #14 (2019-20)

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits took on some of the top teams in the South Division this past week, and saw mixed success. While Greenville scored the first goal in all three games, they came away with one win in the three games in four day stretch.

The Swamp Rabbits traveled to Atlanta on Thursday evening to take on a surging Gladiators club that was looking up at Greenville in the standings. Patrick Bajkov got the scoring started for Greenville in the very early going, but other than that, ran into a brick wall known as former teammate Chris Nell.

Nell made up for his early mistake by making 46 saves, and the Gladiators received timely scoring, including two goals in the first period, to erase the lead and go on to the win. The Swamp Rabbits put up a season-high 22 shots on goal in the third period in the losing effort.

Friday saw the Florida Everblades come to town, ranked second in the South Division. Success against the 'Blades has been few and far between over the past few years, but this night was one to remember. Up 2-1 thanks to goals by Nathan Perkovich and Ryan Black, the Swamp Rabbits poured it on in the third period.

Dylan MacPherson, Jake Horton, Adam Rockwood and Kamerin Nault all scored to rout the Everblades at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, and Jeremy Helvig made 42 saves in the win.

As if the schedule couldn't have gotten more difficult, the top-ranked South Carolina Stingrays came to town on Sunday afternoon. Perkovich once again started the scoring for the 'Bits, but South Carolina scored twice unanswered to take the lead for good, and limited Greenville to just 23 shots on goal with their relentless puck pressure style of play.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Adam Rockwood - 3 GP | 1 G - 2 A - 3 P

With his three points this past week, Adam Rockwood continued his point streak to six games, and moved into a tie for third in rookie assists. His two points on Friday night helped the Swamp Rabbits rout the Florida Everblades.

RABBIT TAILS

Forward Adam Rockwood has rocketed up the rookie scoreboard. Among rookies, he ranks tied for seventh in overall scoring, tied for the third-most assists, and tied for the second-most power play goals (2).

The Swamp Rabbits' aptitude in shorthanded situations continues to shine. Their eight shorties rank tied for the third most in the league, only behind Orlando (9) and Worcester (10).

Greenville's scoring outburst on Friday gives them a +6 goal differential in the third period.

Heading into the week in Norfolk, the Swamp Rabbits are tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with the Adirondack Thunder.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

South Carolina Stingrays (27-5-4) - 58 pts

Florida Everblades (22-11-4) - 48 pts

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (18-19-2) - 38 pts

Orlando Solar Bears (14-15-5) - 33 pts

Atlanta Gladiators (16-19-0) - 32 pts

Jacksonville Icemen (12-18-4) - 28 pts

Norfolk Admirals (11-23-4) - 26 pts

