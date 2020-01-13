Grizzlies Score Six Straight, Beat Americans 6-1

Allen Americans defenseman Stepan Falkovsky (right) vs. the Utah Grizzlies' Josh Dickinson

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, scored the first goal and then gave up six unanswered in a 6-1 loss to Utah on Monday night.

Gabe Gagne scored the only goal of the night for Allen, his league-leading 23rd of the season, from Olivier Archambault and Joshua Lammon at the 15:24 mark of the opening period. From that point on, the Americans had no answer for Utah goalie Martin Ouellette, who stopped 25 of 26 Allen shots.

Ty Lewis had a huge night for Utah with a hat trick and two assists. He had three goals on five shots and finished the game a +5.

Tim McGauley, who was the ECHL player of the Month for December, had two goals and three assists for the Grizzlies and also finished a +5.

"They took it to us tonight," said Americans defenseman Alex Breton. "We need to clean things up tomorrow. Our effort was disappointing."

Utah outshot the Americans 43 to 26. The Americans were 0 for 1 with the man-advantage, while Utah was 0 for 2.

The same two teams battle it out tomorrow night at 7:05 pm.

Three Stars:

1. UTA - T. Lewis

2. UTA - T. McGauley

3. ALN - G. Gagne

