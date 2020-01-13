Grizzlies Score Six Straight, Beat Americans 6-1
January 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans defenseman Stepan Falkovsky (right) vs. the Utah Grizzlies' Josh Dickinson
(Allen Americans, Credit: Hannah Hoover)
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, scored the first goal and then gave up six unanswered in a 6-1 loss to Utah on Monday night.
Gabe Gagne scored the only goal of the night for Allen, his league-leading 23rd of the season, from Olivier Archambault and Joshua Lammon at the 15:24 mark of the opening period. From that point on, the Americans had no answer for Utah goalie Martin Ouellette, who stopped 25 of 26 Allen shots.
Ty Lewis had a huge night for Utah with a hat trick and two assists. He had three goals on five shots and finished the game a +5.
Tim McGauley, who was the ECHL player of the Month for December, had two goals and three assists for the Grizzlies and also finished a +5.
"They took it to us tonight," said Americans defenseman Alex Breton. "We need to clean things up tomorrow. Our effort was disappointing."
Utah outshot the Americans 43 to 26. The Americans were 0 for 1 with the man-advantage, while Utah was 0 for 2.
The same two teams battle it out tomorrow night at 7:05 pm.
Three Stars:
1. UTA - T. Lewis
2. UTA - T. McGauley
3. ALN - G. Gagne
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans defenseman Stepan Falkovsky (right) vs. the Utah Grizzlies' Josh Dickinson
(Hannah Hoover)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 13, 2020
- Grizzlies Score Six Straight, Beat Americans 6-1 - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Weekly - January 13, 2020 - Idaho Steelheads
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - January 13 - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - January 13 - ECHL
- Weekly Report: Royals Home Three Times in Next Week - Reading Royals
- Admirals Acquire Alex Tonge and Rights to Gabriel Verpaelst from Adirondack - Norfolk Admirals
- 'Blades Weekly: Final Non-Conference Road Trip on Deck - Florida Everblades
- John Edwardh Returns to Thunder as Part of Three-Team Trade - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Complete Three-Way Trade with Adirondack, Norfolk - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Allen Americans Host Utah Grizzlies Tonight - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly #14 (2019-20) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Allen, January 13th, 2020 - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Weekly, January 13 - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Collect Two Points for Week 14; Visit Cincinnati Friday, Toledo Here Saturday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Stingrays Weekly Report - January 13 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 14 (January 6- January 12, 2020) - Indy Fuel
- Mavs Monday: KC Stays the Course on Longest Road Trip of Season - Kansas City Mavericks
- 5 Unanswered Goals Led to Grizzlies Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Dickinson Returns to Grizz Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Weekly: Week of January 13 - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.