Dickinson Returns to Grizz Roster

Allen, Texas - Forward Josh Dickinson returns to the Utah Grizzlies roster after being reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Dickinson was ECHL Player of the Month for October 2019, a month highlighted by back to back hat tricks on October 16th vs Wichita and October 18th at Allen. He had 9 goals and 2 assists in 7 games in the month.

In 38 career games with the Grizzlies, he has proven to be a point a game type of guy with 40 points (17 goals and 23 assists).

Grizzlies take on the Allen Americans on January 13th and 14th. They return to Maverik Center on January 17th at 7 o clock for Singles Night. The 19th annual Guns N Hoses Night is on January 18th with charity games starting at 12:30 pm and concludes with the Grizzlies game vs Wichita at 7 o clock. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

