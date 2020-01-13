Cyclones Complete Three-Way Trade with Adirondack, Norfolk

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones have completed a three-way trade with the Adirondack Thunder and Norfolk Admirals. Cincinnati has acquired forward Philippe Hudon from the Thunder by way of the Admirals, in exchange for forward John Edwardh. Adirondack is also sending forward Alex Tonge and defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst to the Admirals to complete the deal.

A native of Hudson, PQ, Hudon is in his first full pro season, and ranks fourth on the Admirals in scoring with seven goals and 10 assists in 33 games played. He made his pro debut late last season, appearing in 17 games between the Florida Everblades and the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League (AHL), and accounting for three goals and five assists in that time.

Prior to turning pro, the 2011, fifth round draft pick of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Detroit Red Wings, Hudon enjoyed a successful collegiate career at Concordia University in Montreal, PQ. In 105 career games with the Stingers, Hudon amassed 28 goals and 46 assists, and was also named team captain during the 2017-18 campaign. He played three years of junior hockey in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for the Victoriaville Tigres from 2011-14, where he was responsible for 71 points (37g, 34a) in 156 career games.

Edwardh leaves Cincinnati with 11 goals and 12 assists in 33 games for Cyclones, after being acquired in a preseason trade with the Florida Everblades. Hailing from Calgary, AB, Edwardh is in his second full professional campaign, having split the 2018-19 season between the Thunder and the Binghamton Devils of the AHL In 64 total games between the two clubs, Edwardh potted 30 goals and dished out 32 assists for 62 points, and was tied for the Thunder team lead in goals with 27 and ranked second on the squad with 59 points (27g, 32a). He was also second amongst ECHL rookies in goals, and fifth in rookie points.

Edwardh made his pro debut late in 2017-18, playing in two games for Adirondack and one for the Devils, recording an assist in the process. Prior to turning pro, the 24-year-old spent four years at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, accounting for 87 points (38g, 49a) in 136 career games.

