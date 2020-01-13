K-Wings Weekly: Week of January 13

K-Wings face Florida Wednesday and Saturday, Wheeling Friday in only three games this month at Wings Event Center.

OVERALL RECORD: 12-18-4

LAST WEEK: 0-1-1

RESULTS

Friday, Jan. 10 - Allen 3, Kalamazoo 2, OT (Allen Event Center - Allen, TX) | Box Score

>> The Kalamazoo Wings traveled to Allen, Texas for the first time ever last weekend and gave the top team in the Western Conference everything they could handle. Friday, after falling behind 2-0 in the opening period, the K-Wings clawed back to tie the game at 2-2 thanks to goals from Kalamazoo native Zach Diamantoni and Richland, Michigan native Zach Saar. Saar's goal was his second in just three games this season as he was activated from injured reserve earlier in the day. After a scoreless third period, the game went to overtime, where Gabriel Gagne won the game for the Americans 1:15 into the extra session. Jake Hildebrand was key for Kalamazoo, stopping 31 of 34 Allen shots.

Saturday, Jan. 11 - Allen 6, Kalamazoo 4 (Allen Event Center - Allen, TX) | Box Score

>> Saturday's rematch at Allen Event Center featured four different lead changes, as Aaron Thow scored a power play goal late in the first period to put Kalamazoo on the board first. Gabriel Gagne scored in the final minute of the frame to tie the game with his first of an eventual hat trick. The Americans added two more goals in the second period to briefly lead 3-1, but Kyle Blaney deflected a point shot into the net 16 seconds after Allen's third goal to make it 3-2 going into the third. Ben Wilson evened the score for the K-Wings in the final frame, and Zach Saar put Kalamazoo back in the lead with a power play goal at the midway point. But Allen evened the score at 4-4 on a 4-on-3 power play, before going back in front late in the game. The Americans added an empty net goal to seal the scoring.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Jan. 15 - Florida vs Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Friday, Jan. 17 - Wheeling vs Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Saturday, Jan. 18 - Florida vs Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

1/6 - Forward David Pope reassigned by Vancouver (NHL) to Utica (AHL).

FAST FACTS

- Zach Saar scored goals in back-to-back games and has 3 goals in 4 games this season.

- Justin Taylor has points in 10 of his last 11 games (6g, 7a)

- Ben Wilson has a 3-game point streak (1g, 2a).

TEAM TRENDS

- Kalamazoo scored two power play goals for the third time in the last ten games Saturday at Allen.

- The K-Wings went 7-for-7 on the penalty kill Friday against the Americans.

- Kalamazoo is 3-1-1 at home this season following a regulation loss.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 34 - Dylan Sadowy

GOALS: 17 - Sadowy

ASSISTS: 20 - Kyle Blaney

PLUS/MINUS: +4 - Ian Edmondson

PIMS: 77 - Garret Ross

PP GOALS: 6 - Sadowy, Justin Taylor

SH GOALS: 1 - Brennan Sanford, Tanner Sorenson, Aaron Thow

GW GOALS: 3 - Taylor

SHOTS: 119 - Matheson Iacopelli

WINS: 7 - Jake Hildebrand

GAA: 3.83 - Hildebrand

SAVE %: .880 - Hildebrand

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 27/136 (19.9%) - 8th in ECHL

Last Week - 2/13 (15.4%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 113/149 (75.8%) - 25th in ECHL

Last Week - 12/14 (85.7%)

2-6-9 NIGHT - WEDNESDAY

Kalamazoo's "2-6-9 Night" makes its 2020 debut when the K-Wings host the Florida Everblades Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. Even in 2020, every Wednesday home game allows you the opportunity to take advantage of these great discounts by enjoying $2 beers and sodas, $6 wings baskets and a $9 ticket.

YOOPER NIGHT - FRIDAY

As the only ECHL team in the The Great Lakes State, the Kalamazoo Wings are Michigan's Team. Friday, Jan. 17, the K-Wings are honoring all of their Yooper friends on "Yooper Night", when the team takes on the Wheeling Nailers at 7:00 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive a K-Wings Chook Hat. Also, enjoy our $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs for our $2 Friday special.

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS NIGHT - SATURDAY

Spongebob Sqaurepants is making the trip from Bikini Bottom to Kalamazoo to watch the K-Wings host the Florida Everblades Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and wants to meet you! To meet Spongebob, purchase a Meet & Greet ticket package here. The K-Wings will wear special Spongebob Squarepants jerseys which will be auctioned off following the game.

