Weekly Report: Royals Home Three Times in Next Week

January 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - Coming off a 2-1-0-0 week that featured the highest single-game home attendance of the season, the Reading Royals are back at Santander Arena to begin a five-game homestand Friday vs. Adirondack. This upcoming week includes a 4-for-48 deal Friday, a dollar deal day Sunday and a youth jersey giveaway Monday for the traditional MLK Day game at 1:00 p.m.

The Royals won both home games last week, including a 2-1 Education Day win vs. Maine in front of more than 6,000 fans Jan. 7 at Santander Arena. Reading then downed Wheeling, 5-2, to seal their 20th victory of the season. Reading is just past halfway mark of the season, playing 37 of 72 regular season games.

With a record of 20-13-4-0, the Royals are third in the North Division at 44 points. Brampton is two points ahead of Reading. Both teams eye Newfoundland (54 pts.).

Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions

Fri Jan. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack (4-for-$48 game | Opioid Awareness Night): 4 tickets, 4 sodas and 4 burgers for $48 by calling 610-898-7825 | $1 Sprite beverage special | Toiletry Drive | DVD Drive

Sun., Jan. 19 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Worcester ($1 Deal Day): $1 Hot Dogs, $1 Nachos, $1 Sodas | $2 Kids Tickets (12 and younger) | 1 free Applebee's Meal and free kids ticket if you present a report card with an "A" grade on it

Mon., Jan. 20 at 1:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Kids Jersey Giveaway | MLK Day): First 1,000 kids receive a kids jersey | Free Parking from Reading Parking Authority | Kids are off from school on MLK Day | 1 kids ticket, 1 guaranteed kids jersey, 1 hat, 1 Applebee's kids meal ($15) | Kids Club Game| Postgame team meet-and-greet on the ice

Quick Notes

Frank DiChiara had his second career multi-goal game Sunday, striking twice at Worcester. He last scored two in a game Apr. 2018 when he played for the Railers. DiChiara is tops on Reading with 37 points and leads active Royals with 12 goals.

Reading has the third-best home record in the ECHL at 14-4-1-0 (.763%). The Royals had 16 wins at Santander Arena all of last season. The team record for wins at home is 26 during the 2012-13 Kelly Cup Championship season (26-8-0-2). That season, Reading and Alaska each had a league-best .750 points percentage on home ice.

The Royals have won nine games by a goal in regulation this season. In Kirk MacDonald's first two seasons as Head Coach, Reading registered seven victories by one goal in regulation.

Reading has had 11 players receive AHL call-ups or tryouts this season. Blueliners David Drake and Eric Knodel were each recalled to Lehigh Valley over the weekend. The Phantoms went 2-0-0-0 over the weekend and took each game by shutout, 2-0.

Weekly Schedule - Promotions at Royalshockey.com/promotions

Jan. 17 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 19 vs. Worcester, 4:00 p.m.

Jan. 20 vs. Worcester, 1:00 p.m.

Team Record

20-13-4-0, 44 pts., 3rd North

Division Standings

Newfoundland - 54 points

Brampton - 46 points

Reading - 44 points

Adirondack - 38 points

Maine - 35 points

Worcester - 30 points

Weekly Results

Jan. 7 vs. MNE: W, 2-1

Jan. 10 vs. WHL: W, 5-2

Jan. 12 at WOR: L, 5-3

Royals leaders

Goals: Cuddemi (21)

Assists: DiChiara (25)

Points: DiChiara (37)

PIM: Mitchell (81)

+/-: Knodel (15)

Practice schedule

Monday - OFF Day

Tuesday - Practice, 11-1

Wednesday - Practice, 11-1

Thursday - Practice at Body Zone, 10-11:30

Friday - Game vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday - Practice at Body Zone, 10-11:30

Sunday - Game vs. Worcester, 4:00 p.m.

Monday - Game vs. Worcester, 1:00 p.m.

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.