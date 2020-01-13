5 Unanswered Goals Led to Grizzlies Victory

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Oilers took a 3-0 lead 2:42 into the second period but 5 unanswered goals by the Utah Grizzlies, including 2 by Yuri Terao leads to a 5-3 win on Saturday night at BOK Center.

Tulsa led 1-0 after one period as Ian McNulty scored 11:25 into the game. Four seconds into the second period Utah's Garrett Klotz fought Tulsa's Mike McKee. Both players got 5 minutes for fighting but Klotz got a 5 minute major penalty for Head-Butting. Tulsa scored twice on the power play as Robby Jackson and Jacob Benson tallied goals.

Utah responded by a dazzling short handed goal by Griffen Molino 4:05 into the second. Jack Jenkins made it a 3-2 game 8:17 into the period on a deflection from a JC Brassard shot. 22 seconds later the game was tied after a Yuri Terao goal. The Grizzlies took a lead on Terao's second of the game 14:40 into the frame.

Ty Lewis got an insurance goal 11:09 into the third after coming out of the penalty box and getting an outlet pass for the breakaway. The comeback from down 3-0 was the biggest deficit overcome by the Grizzlies this season. Utah went 1 for 2 on the power play, while Tulsa was 2 for 3.

Utah goaltender Martin Ouellette stopped 42 of 45 shots in the win. He is now 10-1-0-1 this season for the Grizz since he was acquired in a trade with Atlanta. Tulsa's Devin Williams played the first 2 periods and stopped 23 of 27 before he was replaced by Olle Eriksson Ek, who stopped 7 of 8.

Grizz 3 state, 4 games in 5 day road trip continues on Monday night at Allen. Face-off is at 6:05 pm and can be seen on ECHL.TV and heard on Classic Country 1370. Next home game is on January 17th vs Wichita. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 Stars

1. Yuri Terao (Utah) - 2 goals. 5 shots.

2. Jack Jenkins (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

3. Robby Jackson (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 6 shots.

