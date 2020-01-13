Admirals Acquire Alex Tonge and Rights to Gabriel Verpaelst from Adirondack

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL announced today they have made a trade with the Adirondack Thunder, ECHL affiliates with the NHL's New Jersey Devils.

Adirondack will send forward Alex Tonge and the rights to defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst to Norfolk in exchange for forward Philippe Hudon and defenseman Alex Jaeckle.

Verpaelst spent two seasons with the Admirals in 2015-17. In that time, the 26-year old Quebec native played in 114 games with Norfolk, putting up 49 total points. In 2015-16, Verpaelst was fifth on the team in points with 34 and that point total was the highest amongst Norfolk defenseman that year.

Since his departure from Norfolk, Verpaelst has made stops in San Antonio (AHL), Utah, Wichita and most recently, Adirondack. The left-handed shooting defenseman won a Kelly Cup Championship in 2017-18 with the Colorado Eagles. This season with Adirondack, he has played in 33 games with nine points and 64 penalty minutes.

For Alex Tonge, this will be his third ECHL team this season. The 24-year old forward joins the Admirals after starting the year with the Florida Everblades, playing in 13 games and putting up five points. With Adirondack, Tonge had suited up in 14 games and registered nine points in those games.

The Kingston, ONT native was a four-year standout at Robert Morris University (NCAA), making the All-Conference Team (AHA) in his junior and senior seasons. Tonge played in 146 total games and had 138 points, including back-to-back 44 point seasons.

