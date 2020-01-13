Steelheads Weekly - January 13, 2020

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (22-12-5) return from their six-game road trip for a three-game home weekend finishing with Marvel Super Hero™ Night on Saturday.

LAST WEEK...

Friday, January 10 @ Fort Wayne Komets: W 3-2

Shots: Steelheads 34, Komets 19

PP: Steelheads 2-for-7, Komets 1-for-5

The Steelheads led ahead on the power play during their 3-2 win from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Komets netted the first goal on a turnover, and the answer from forward Conner Bleackley (PP, 16:49 2nd) came just over a period later to tie the game at 1-1. Three goals within a three-minute span led the final frame starting with Bleackley (2:40 3rd) followed by the Komets soon after, and defenseman Jeff King (PP, 5:37 3rd) bounced the road side back ahead, 3-2, leading to the game-winning tally. Tomas Sholl (16-5-4) halted 17 of 19 shots in the win.

Sunday, January 12 @ Fort Wayne Komets: W 4-2

Shots: Steelheads 31, Komets 34

PP: Steelheads 1-for-3, Komets 0-for-4

The Steelheads scored early to take a 4-2 win from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Forward Zack Andrusiak (9:30 1st) deflected a blue line shot for the game's opening tally followed by forward Brett Supinski (12:59 1st) off a turnover to snag an early 2-0 lead. After an answer by the Komets, two more stretched across for the Steelheads starting with forward Max Coatta (PP, 11:47 2nd) and continued by defenseman Ondrej Vala (16:52 2nd) for a 4-1 lead. Though the Komets earned one back, the Steelheads held strong for the 4-2 win. Tomas Sholl (17-5-4) turned away 32 of 34 shots in the win.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, January 15 vs. Tulsa Oilers - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, January 17 vs. Tulsa Oilers - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, January 18 vs. Tulsa Oilers - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads host three of their four home games this week when they play the home portion of their season series with the Tulsa Oilers.

The Steelheads ended a three-game skid against the Oilers in their last meeting on January 5 and now have four games remaining for their eight-game season series. Wednesday's game begins one of only three home meetings this season, but the Oilers can claim at least a share of the season series with a win in any of the final four games head-to-head. The Steelheads have played three times in January with four games remaining on the month. The Steelheads are 16-9-2 against the Oilers all-time in the regular season and 6-4-1 at CenturyLink Arena.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Marvel Super Hero™ Night: Spider-Man slings into CenturyLink Arena for the annual Marvel Super Hero™ Night on Saturday, Jan. 18. It's the third jersey auction and Project Filter Post-Game Autograph Session of the season. For tickets, call 208-331-TIXS or go to idahosteelheads.com.

Hockey Starter Pack: Become the ultimate fan with the Steelheads Hockey Starter Pack. For just $69, fans receive four tickets to any Steelheads home game plus two small beer vouchers and the Steelheads Mullet Visor. For information, head to idahosteelheads.com or call 208-383-0080.

$2 Beer Wednesday: Enjoy a night on the town on hump day throughout the 2019-20 season. All Wednesday night games feature $2 domestic drafts through the end of the second period. Head to idahostelheads.com or call 208-331-TIXS to lock in your seats.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads closed their six-game road trip with wins in three-straight games and a 4-2-0 record. The Steelheads own the second-most road wins (13) in the ECHL behind South Carolina (15).

- The Steelheads power play has scored in three-straight games for the third time this season and have goals in five of seven contests, going 4-for-13 (30.8%) during their streak and 6-for-22 (27.3%) in their last seven games.

- Forward Marc-Olivier Roy is on a three-game point streak (0-6-6) and has points in five of his last six contests (1-8-9). He also has multi-point games in four of those five games with points. He leads the ECHL in assists (31).

- Goaltender Tomas Sholl has won three-straight games and seven of his last eight games since December 13. He leads the ECHL in wins (17) and minutes (1,567) while sitting second in saves (685) and fourth in GAA (2.26).

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 14 - Will Merchant

ASSISTS: 31 - Marc-Olivier Roy

POINTS: 38 - Marc-Olivier Roy

PP GOALS: 4 - Will Merchant

SH GOALS: 1 - Max Coatta/Anthony Nellis/Marc-Olivier Roy

GW GOALS: 3 - Anthony Nellis

PIMS: 97 - Keegan Kanzig

PLUS/MINUS: +12 - Ondrej Vala

SHOTS: 122 - Will Merchant

WINS: 17 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.26 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .921 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Allen 26-7-6-1, 59 pts

2. Steelheads 22-12-3-2, 49 pts

3. Utah 19-11-4-2, 44 pts

4. Wichita 18-16-7-0, 43 pts

5. Rapid City 20-14-3-0, 43 pts

6. Kansas City 17-17-2-0, 36 pts

7. Tulsa 16-21-2-1, 35 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on local radio and television as well as on an online pay-per-view service. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & ECHL.tv.

Tune in to the Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show every Tuesday through Thursday on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2019-20 season.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7:10 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers. The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

