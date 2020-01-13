Komets Collect Two Points for Week 14; Visit Cincinnati Friday, Toledo Here Saturday

January 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets gained two points for week 14 of the 2019-20 campaign going 1-2-0 in three games for an 18-14-5 record and 41 points after 37 games. Heading into week 15 the Komets are in third place in the Central Division trailing first-place Cincinnati by 11 points with 35 games remaining. Second-place Toledo holds a three-point edge.

This week the Komets will have a chance to close the gap with games against both division rivals. The Komets travel to Cincinnati Friday (23-9-6, 52 points) for a 7:35pm faceoff at the U.S. Bank Arena (6,955). The Komets are 1-2-1 after three meetings against the Cyclones. Four meetings remain. Cincinnati is coming off a three game road trip to Rapid City where they were 2-1-0 and are idle until the Komets visit Friday.

Saturday the Komets finish the week with a 7:35pm start on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum against the visiting Walleye (20-12-4, 44 points). Its the fourth of seven Toledo visits this season. The Komets are 0-4-0 in the season series and are looking to snap a four-game winless skid against Toledo with nine meetings remaining. The Walleye are winless in their last three games but 5-3-1 in their last nine. Toledo is idle until they make the shortest trip in the ECHL Saturday (106 miles) to Fort Wayne.

Komets on ice:

Tuesday, Jan. 14.....Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Wednesday, Jan. 15.....Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Thursday, Jan. 16.....Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Friday, Jan. 17....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11am; Game at Cincinnati, 7:35pm

Saturday, Jan. 18.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10:30am-11:30am; Home game vs Toledo, 7:35pm.

Monday-Wednesday, Jan 20-22....no practice; ECHL All-Star Break

Thursday, Jan. 23.....Practice at the Icehouse, 2pm-3pm

Friday, Jan. 24.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11am; Game at Indy, 7:35pm

Saturday, Jan. 25.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10:30am-11am; Game at Toledo, 7:15pm

Sunday, Jan. 26.....Game at Toledo, 5:15pm

About last week-- Friday the Komets were clipped by the visiting Idaho Steelheads 3-2 to snap a brief two game winning streak. Saturday the Komets hit the road and collected their fourth straight win against Wheeling as they pounded the Nailers 6-1 to lead the season series 5-0-1 with two meetings remaining. The Komets have won two straight road games and have a three-game road point streak (2-0-1). Sunday the Komets completed a two-game home stand against Idaho falling 4-2 to the Steelheads in the second of a two-game weekend series in Fort Wayne.

For the week: Anthony Petruzzelli scored two-goals in each game Friday and Saturday for a four-goal week. Drake Rymsha scored a goal and added four assists for five points during his three-game Fort Wayne debut. Brady Shaw scored the game winner Saturday at Wheeling and added two assists for a three-point week while Max Gottlieb dished three assists. Jermaine Loewen bagged two goals , Olivier Galipeau potted a goal and added an assist and Stephen Baylis and Shawn Szydlowski each dished a pair of assists for two-point weeks. Brett McKenzie contributed a marker Sunday against Idaho. The Komets were 3/13 with the man advantage and rank third in the ECHL with a 24.7 power play rating (39/158). The Komets out-scored their opponents 10-8 in three games for the week and rank fifth in the league with an average of 3.78 goals per game.

The goalies-- Patrick Munson suffered the loss Friday in his third straight start, making 31 saves on 34 shots. Cole Kehler earned his ninth win of the season allowing one goal on 39 shots Saturday in Wheeling. Dylan Ferguson started Sunday's game and allowed two goals on 10 shots before leaving the game after the first period. In relief, Kehler suffered the decision making 19 saves on 21 shots in his second straight appearance.

Komet leaders-- Shaw leads with 15 goals, 27 assists (4th in ECHL) and 42 points (3rd in league) along with 118 shots....Szydlowski ranks first in the league with 12 power play assists and second with 16 power play points.....A.J. Jenks leads with six power play goals.....Gottlieb leads league rookies with 10 power play assists and ranks second with 11 power play points.....Galipeau and Gottlieb lead Fort Wayne defensemen with 21 points each.....McKenzie leads with five first goals.....Galipeau leads with +13.....Kyle Haas leads with 85 penalty minutes.

Komet notables-- Shaw scored a goal and added an assist in Fort Wayne's 6-1 win at Wheeling Saturday for a five-game road point-scoring streak (4g, 8a) and has points in 25 of 30 games since the start of the season. Petruzzelli has points in seven of the last 10 games. Baylis has points in four of the last six games. Gage Torrel has points in four of his last six games. Szydlowski has points in 11 of the last 16 and Shawn St-Amant, who has been on injured reserve since Dec. 20 has points in 18 of 22 games played. The Komets are 11-2-2 when leading after the first period and 11-0-2 when taking the lead into the second intermission. The Komets are 16-4-1 when scoring first.

Batman faces the Joker Saturday-- It's Batman vs. the Joker this Saturday when the Komets host the Walleye at 7:35pm. It will be DC Comics Night as the Komets will be wearing Batman jerseys while Toledo skates as the Joker. Fans are invited to come to the game dressed as their favorite costumed character and meet some of their heroes at the game. Get there early for your free Batman mask, given away to the first 1,000 kids!

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also on sale are Flex Tickets which can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.