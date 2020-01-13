Mavs Monday: KC Stays the Course on Longest Road Trip of Season

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks continued their torrid pace since the ECHL holiday break, splitting a weekend set with divisional rivals the Tulsa Oilers and Wichita Thunder. With the win Friday and Saturday loss, the Mavs are now 6-2-0-0 since coming back from the league holiday break. The Mavericks now take their longest road trip of the season this week, trekking nearly 2,000 miles to Newfoundland, Canada to face the reigning Kelly Cup Champions, Newfoundland Growlers.

Last Week's Action

Fri. 1/10: W, 5-1 at Tulsa

Sat. 1/11: L, 4-0 at Wichita

This Week's Schedule

Tue. 1/14: at Newfoundland Growlers

Wed. 1/15: at Newfoundland Growlers

Sat. 1/18: vs. Allen Americans

Mountain Division Standings

1. Allen Americans (26-7-6-1, 59 points)

2. Idaho Steelheads (22-12-3-2, 49 points)

3. Utah Grizzlies (19-11-4-2, 44 points)

4. Wichita Thunder (18-16-7-0, 43 points)

5. Rapid City Rush (20-14-3-0, 43 points)

6. Kansas City Mavericks (17-17-2-0, 36 points)

7. Tulsa Oilers (16-21-2-1, 35 points)

New Year, New Mavs

The Mavericks are 3-1-0-0 in the calendar year of 2020 and have won six of their last eight games.

Giant Killers

The Mavericks are 7-2-0-0 against first place teams this season with wins coming against the Toledo Walleye, Cincinnati Cyclones, Allen Americans, Rapid City Rush and Fort Wayne Komets. At the time of the wins, all of the teams listed sat atop their respective division.

All-Star Reps

Kansas City will have multiple representatives at the ECHL All-Star Classic in Wichita later this month. Defenseman Justin Woods will represent the Mavs on the ice and Head Athletic Trainer Nick Potter will serve as the athletic trainer for all teams participating in the three-onthree tournament. This will be Woods' first appearance in the ECHL All-Star Classic. Potter was honored as the ECHL Head Athletic Trainer of the Year for the 2018-19 season.

Lemo Driver

Mavericks rookie forward Bryan Lemos has been a steady contributor all season and has five points in his last three games on two goals and three assists.

In For Pars

Mavericks goaltender and Calgary Flames prospect Tyler Parsons made a season high 46 saves on 48 shots last Friday against Allen, the most by a Mavericks goaltender this season. He followed it up by stopping 33 of 34 shots in Tulsa Friday night. He has made at least 31 saves in his last five starts.

NHL Hatty for Haggs

Former Maverick forward Carter Verhaeghe became the first former Maverick to score a hat trick in the NHL on Tuesday night, netting three goals in the Tampa Bay Lightning's 9-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Verhaeghe played in 36 games for the Mavs across two seasons from 2015-17, scoring 20 goals and posting 37 assists for 57 points. He is the Mavericks all-time leader in points-per-game.

The Scenic Route

The Mavericks are currently on their longest road trip of the season, a two-week long stretch of six games that began on January 2 in Allen and will end this week in Newfoundland, Canada where the Mavs will face reigning Kelly Cup Champions, the Newfoundland Growlers for two games on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Mavs will play their first home game of 2020 against the Allen Americans on Saturday and will then host 11 of their next 13 games at home throughout the end of January through mid-February. The Mavericks are currently 3-1-0-0 on the road trip.

