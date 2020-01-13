Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 14 (January 6- January 12, 2020)

January 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDY FUEL WEEK 13 RESULTS: 2-0-0-0, 19-16-1-0 Overall, 4th Central Division

Friday, January 10 - Fuel 4 at Toledo 3

In the first half of back to back games against the Toledo Walleye, the Indy Fuel took a 4-3 win in their first shootout of the season. Liam Coughlin scored the first goal of the game and Indy would hold a two goal lead until late in the third when Toledo tied the game and forced a shootout. Indy's Alex Krushelnyski and Bobby MacIntyre would both score in the shootout while Charles Williams stopped both Toledo shots.

Thursday, January 11 - Fuel 3 at Toledo 2

In the second half of back-to-back matchups, the Indy Fuel took home a 3-2 win over the Toledo Walleye. The Fuel would score two goals in the opening period and triple their lead in the second period before seeing two goals from Toledo in the third. After fending off Walleye pressure in the third, the Fuel held on for their third win in a row against Toledo.

INDY FUEL WEEK 14 SCHEDULE:

Thursday, January 16 - Fuel vs Florida (7:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Thursday night's matchup will be the first time in franchise history that the Fuel host the Everblades at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Indy has met four teams from the South Division this season, failing to earn a win in all four games.

Friday, January 17 - Fuel vs Rapid City (7:35 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Rapid City has visited the Fuel twice in the past five seasons, putting together a 1-1-0-0 record. Indy has earned a 4-1-0-0 record against Mountain Division teams this season. Rapid City comes into Friday's matchup having played six games against Central Division opponents and putting up a record of 1-5-0-0.

Saturday, January 18 - Fuel vs Wheeling (6:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

The Madhouse on Madison returns to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum as the Fuel celebrate their NHL affiliate in Chicago. Fuel fans will have the chance to meet two-time Stanley Cup Champion Dave Bolland, the Blackhawks Ice Girls, and make sure to get to your seats early for a performance from iconic National Anthem singer Jim Cornelison.

OIL DROPS:

Defenseman Connor McDonald picked up his first professional point on Saturday, assisting Indy's first goal of the game

Goaltender Dan Bakala is 2-0 through his first two starts in a Fuel uniform, both wins coming against Toledo

Making 38 saves on Friday night, Charles Williams earned wins in three out of his last four games.

Williams earned the Fuel's first shootout win of the season on Friday, stopping both shots from Toledo

Although missing Indy's last two games due to an AHL call-up, Spencer Watson sits in first place in the ECHL in power play goals

Winning in a shootout on Friday, Indy is 7-1 when going past regulation time

Scoring the first goal in both games this weekend the Fuel are 17-5-1-0 when scoring first

The Fuel are 12-4-1-0 when leading after the first period but 2-11-0-0 when trailing after the first

Having won both games this weekend against Toledo, the Fuel improved their record to 6-1-0-0 against the Walleye

Indy hosts the Florida Everblades on Thursday for the first time in franchise history

TICKET INFORMATION:

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com.

BROADCAST:

Catch every home game this season with a free online stream at IndyFuelHockey.com! Click the "Watch/Listen Live" button to hear Andrew Smith and Nick Olczyk bring you all of the action from Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans can also watch all 72 games at home and on the road live through ECHL.TV!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.