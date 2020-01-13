ECHL Transactions - January 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 13, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Ben Owen, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Philippe Hudon, F traded to Cincinnati

Delete Alex Tonge, F traded to Norfolk

Delete Gabriel Verpaelst, D traded to Norfolk

Allen:

Add Turner Ottenbreit, D returned from loan to Iowa

Add Tyler Sheehy, F assigned by Iowa

Add Ben Owen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jake Paterson, G activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to San Antonio by St. Louis

Cincinnati:

Delete John Edwardh, F traded to Adirondack

Delete Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G recalled to Rochester by Buffalo [1/12]

Florida:

Add Adam Smith, D assigned by Milwaukee [1/12]

Delete Zach Magwood, F recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville [1/12]

Idaho:

Delete Luke Richardson, G released as EBUG

Newfoundland:

Delete Michael Kapla, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Delete Alex Jaeckle, D traded to Adirondack

Delete Philippe Hudon, F traded to Adirondack

Rapid City:

Add Gordon Defiel, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Peter Quenneville, F loaned to Rockford

Delete Danny Battochio, G released as EBUG

Reading:

Add Felix Chamberland, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Felix Chamberland, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Grand Rapids

Utah:

Add Josh Dickinson, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Mitch Maxwell, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jordan Ruby, G activated from reserve

Delete Emil Larmi, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Emil Larmi, G activated from reserve [1/12]

Delete Jordan Ruby, G placed on reserve [1/12]

