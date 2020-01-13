ECHL Transactions - January 13
January 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 13, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Ben Owen, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Philippe Hudon, F traded to Cincinnati
Delete Alex Tonge, F traded to Norfolk
Delete Gabriel Verpaelst, D traded to Norfolk
Allen:
Add Turner Ottenbreit, D returned from loan to Iowa
Add Tyler Sheehy, F assigned by Iowa
Add Ben Owen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jake Paterson, G activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F placed on reserve
Brampton:
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to San Antonio by St. Louis
Cincinnati:
Delete John Edwardh, F traded to Adirondack
Delete Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G recalled to Rochester by Buffalo [1/12]
Florida:
Add Adam Smith, D assigned by Milwaukee [1/12]
Delete Zach Magwood, F recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville [1/12]
Idaho:
Delete Luke Richardson, G released as EBUG
Newfoundland:
Delete Michael Kapla, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Delete Alex Jaeckle, D traded to Adirondack
Delete Philippe Hudon, F traded to Adirondack
Rapid City:
Add Gordon Defiel, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Peter Quenneville, F loaned to Rockford
Delete Danny Battochio, G released as EBUG
Reading:
Add Felix Chamberland, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Felix Chamberland, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Grand Rapids
Utah:
Add Josh Dickinson, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Mitch Maxwell, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jordan Ruby, G activated from reserve
Delete Emil Larmi, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Add Emil Larmi, G activated from reserve [1/12]
Delete Jordan Ruby, G placed on reserve [1/12]
