John Edwardh Returns to Thunder as Part of Three-Team Trade
January 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY- The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced on Monday that they have acquired forward John Edwardh from the Cincinnati Cyclones as part of a three-way deal. In this transaction, the Thunder also received defenseman Alex Jaeckle from the Norfolk Admirals.
Monday's move sent defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst and forward Alex Tonge to the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for forward Philippe Hudon and defenseman Alex Jaeckle. The Thunder then flipped Phillipe Hudon to the Cyclones for Edwardh.
Edwardh recorded 59 points (27 goals, 32 assists) in 53 games last season with Adirondack. This year, the Calgary, Alberta native has put up 22 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 33 games with Cincinnati after beginning the season with the Florida Everblades.
The 24-year-old forward turned pro when he signed with the AHL's Binghamton Devils following his senior season at UMass-Lowell (2017-18). Edward notched 86 points (38 goals, 49 assists) in 136 games at the collegiate level.
Jaeckle comes to Adirondack after appearing in 33 games with Norfolk this season. The 6'3, 198-pound d-man signed with the Admirals following his senior season at Canisius College, where he finished his collegiate career with a +8 rating and 28 points.
Prior to his time at Canisius, Jaeckle spent two seasons with the Johnstown Tomahawks in the North American Hockey League. The St. Clair Shores, MI native racked up 117 penalty minutes in 82 games during his career in the NAHL.
