'Blades Weekly: Final Non-Conference Road Trip on Deck

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades continue a season-high five-game stretch on the road with their final non-conference road games of the season this week, as they prepare for tilts against the Kalamazoo Wings and Indy Fuel.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Jan. 7 | vs. Brampton Beast - L, 2-8

Brampton's Nathan Todd recorded a hat trick and finished with four points, as Brampton halted Florida's season-high six-game winning streak. Florida received goals from Michael Neville and Justin Auger in its first loss since Dec. 20.

Jan. 10 | at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - L, 2-6

Trailing by just one goal at the start of the third period, Florida allowed a season-high four goals in the third frame in its first loss in Greenville this season. The Swamp Rabbits Dylan MacPherson scored only 40 seconds into the third on what proved to be the game-winning goal.

Jan. 11 | at South Carolina Stingrays - L, 1-4

The Everblades rifled off 42 shots, but South Carolina goaltender Logan Thompson made 41 saves to help the Stingrays halt a three-game winless skid against Florida. Joe Pendenza netted his fifth goal of the season in the setback.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Jan. 15 | at Kalamazoo Wings | 7 p.m. - Wings Event Center

Jan. 16 | at Indy Fuel | 7:05 p.m. - Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Jan. 18 | at Kalamazoo Wings | 7 p.m. - Wings Event Center

'BLADES BIOS

Logan Roe leads ECHL defensemen in points (30), goals (10) and plus-minus rating (+22). He is just three points away from establishing a new career-high for one season.

Goaltender Ken Appleby has carried a bulk of the workload for Florida over the last month and a half. He's third in the ECHL in minutes (1,483) and has appeared in 14 of the last 17 games.

Michael Neville scored his first shorthanded goal of the season and second of his career on Tuesday against Brampton.

QUICK HITS

With 23 shots on goal in the third period of Saturday's game, Florida established a season-high for shots in one period. That shot total is the third-most in the third period of an ECHL game this year.

Florida has outshot its opponent in 11 straight games, matching its previous season-high from Nov. 2-27.

The Everblades have been outshot a league-low seven times.

Florida's 11 road victories put them in a tie for third in the ECHL.

TEAM STATISTICS

Overall record: 22-11-2-2

Home record: 11-6-1-0

Road record: 11-5-1-2

Last week's record: 0-3-0-0

Last 10 games: 6-4-0-0

Division standings: 2nd

Conference standings: 3rd

League standings: 6th

'BLADES LEADERS

G: Blake Winiecki/Justin Auger (14)

A: John McCarron (24)

PTS: Winiecki/J. McCarron (32)

+/-: Logan Roe (+22)

SH: Winiecki (125)

Goals-against average: Ken Appleby (2.71)

Save percentage: Appleby (.898)

Wins: Appleby (14)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Faith & Family Night/239 Friday (Jan. 24) - Join the 'Blades for Faith & Family Night presented by WAY-FM, featuring a postgame concert by renowned Christian artist KJ-52. It's also a 239 Friday, and fans can score on a great deal with two (2) Club Level seats, two (2) sodas and one (1) large popcorn for $39! The 'Blades will give away two $500 gift certificates to the Diamond District on Jan. 24. Fans can enter to win by purchasing a 239 package or by texting in the codeword at the game.

Nickelodeon Night (Jan. 25) - COWABUNGA! The 'Blades transform into the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for Nickelodeon Night presented by Deromo's Gourmet Market & Restaurant, featuring character appearances by Leonardo and Donatello. Florida will wear special TMNT jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County. Don't miss out on an exclusive TMNT ticket offer! The TMNT ticket package starts as low as $27 and includes a TMNT hockey puck, a slice of pizza, and a ticket to the game. For more information, visit floridaeverblades.com/turtles.

Hump Day Deals (Jan. 29) - Celebrate Hump Day with $2 beer, wine, and hot dogs and $4 New Amsterdam vodka drinks all night courtesy of Bud Light, Barefoot Wine, John Morrell and New Amsterdam.

EVERBLADES 2019-20 BROADCAST INFORMATION

Catch all the exciting action of Everblades hockey on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM on the radio waves, or listen for FREE online.

Fans can also watch the games on a subscription basis on ECHL.TV.

