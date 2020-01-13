Allen Americans Host Utah Grizzlies Tonight

January 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen Americans goaltender Jake Paterson

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing) Allen Americans goaltender Jake Paterson(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing)

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, host the Utah Grizzlies tonight at 7:05 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Allen is coming off back-to-back wins over Kalamazoo over the weekend. The team picked up five out of a possible six points last week, with their only defeat coming in overtime to Wichita last Tuesday, in a game that the Americans played with only 13 skaters.

The team welcomes back both ECHL All-Star forward Tyler Sheehy, and defenseman Turner Ottenbreit to the lineup tonight. Sheehy was reassigned to Allen by Iowa on Sunday, while Ottenbreit was returned from loan.

Jake Paterson is expected to get the call in net tonight against Utah. Paterson has a 14-3-2 record this season. He leads the team in wins.

The Allen Americans split a two-game series with Utah earlier in the year, dropping a 10-4 decision at home on October 18th. On that night, Utah forward Josh Dickinson had a hat trick, scoring three goals on four shots. In seven games for Utah this year, he has 9 goals and 2 assists. Dickinson returns tonight for the Grizzlies after playing nine games with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League, where he had 4 points. Utah is 7-2-0-1 in their last ten games. Allen won the second game in overtime with Gabe Gagne providing two goals that night, including the winner in overtime.

The Allen Event Center Box Office is open NOW to purchase tickets. The doors to the arena open at 6:05 pm. www.allenamericans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.