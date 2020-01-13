Stingrays Weekly Report - January 13

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Three more wins last week extended the South Carolina Stingrays' lead in the South Division to 10 points over the second place Florida Everblades. Goaltender Logan Thompson continued his excellence, earning all three victories for the Rays while allowing just one goal in each of his starts. South Carolina is at the halfway point of their 2019-20 season, posting 27 wins in their first 36 games which is tied for the most wins in the ECHL. The Stingrays also continue to be the best defensive team in the ECHL, allowing just 2.11 goals per contest. South Carolina's Sunday afternoon win on the road in Greenville extended their league-best road point streak to 17 games.

The Stingrays begin another busy week on Wednesday when they travel to Jacksonville for their first of two consecutive contests against the Icemen. SC will then return home for three games in three days this weekend, hosting Jacksonville on Friday, Atlanta on Saturday and Orlando on Sunday.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 27-5-3-1

LAST WEEK: 3-1-0-0

TUESDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 5, ATLANTA GLADIATORS 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The South Carolina Stingrays scored five straight goals and rolled to a 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum behind 37 saves for goaltender Logan Thompson. Five different scorers struck for the Rays in the win and five skaters had multi-point nights including captain Andrew Cherniwchan, Mark Cooper and Dylan Steman, who each picked up a goal and an assist. Forward Max Novak and defender Tom Parisi also each had two helpers.

FRIDAY: BRAMPTON BEAST 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Brampton Beast got out to an early lead and held off any chance of a comeback for the South Carolina Stingrays in a 3-1 decision on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Stingrays forward Max Novak scored the lone goal for South Carolina in a losing effort, his eighth of the season. Goaltender Parker Milner got the start and stopped 25 shots in the contest for the Rays.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, FLORIDA EVERBLADES 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Logan Thompson matched his career-high with 41 saves to give the South Carolina Stingrays a 4-1 victory over the Florida Everblades on Saturday night in front of 5,238 fans at the North Charleston Coliseum. Forwards Mark Cooper and Max Novak each had a goal and an assist, while defenseman Tom Parisi picked up two helpers in the victory.

SUNDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2, GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 1

(Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC)

Jonathan Charbonneau broke a third period deadlock with his second goal in as many days and Logan Thompson stopped 22 shots as the South Carolina Stingrays picked up a 2-1 win on the road over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday afternoon at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Defenseman Tom Parisi also scored in the victory for South Carolina, while forwards Andrew Cherniwchan and Mitch Vanderlaan each added assists.

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, January 15 at Jacksonville Icemen, 7 p.m. (Veterans Memorial Arena)

Friday, January 17 vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, January 18 - vs. Atlanta Gladiators, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Sunday, January 19 - vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 3:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 15 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Assists: 22 - Max Novak

Points: 34 - Mark Cooper

Plus/Minus: Plus-24 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Penalty Minutes: 41 - Tim Harrison

Shots On Goal: 125 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Wins: 15 - Logan Thompson

Goals Against Average: 1.90 - Logan Thompson

Save Percentage: 0.937 - Logan Thompson

THOMPSON AT THE TOP OF HIS GAME

Goaltender Logan Thompson went 3-0-0 last week and allowed only one goal in each of his three victories while making a total of 100 saves. The Calgary, Alberta native now leads all ECHL netminders in goals-against average (1.90) and save percentage (0.937). Thompson's 15 wins are also second-most in the league this season, and he has allowed one goal or less in seven consecutive starts.

CHARBONNEAU STAYS HOT

Forward Jonathan Charbonneau had another big week for SC, scoring goals in all three of the team's wins. The St-Colombant, Quebec native has points in nine of his last 11 games and has totaled 15 points overall during 2019-20 on seven goals and eight assists in 28 games.

CAPTAIN CHERNY HITS 200 POINTS

Team captain Andrew Cherniwchan hit two major milestones last week, playing in his 250th career ECHL game and earning his 200th ECHL point. The Northern Michigan University alum ranks 14th in team history in games played and 11th in Stingrays franchise history with 201 points on 91 goals and 110 assists. This season, Cherniwchan leads the club with 15 goals and is tied for third in overall scoring with 31 points.

PARISI PUTTING UP POINTS

Defenseman Tom Parisi returned to South Carolina last week after a brief call-up with the AHL's Belleville Senators and broke out, scoring five points on a goal and four assists during the team's four games. The Commack, N.Y. native also amassed a +4 rating while appearing in all four contests. Parisi's sixth goal of the season came during the second period of Sunday's 2-1 win in Greenville.

