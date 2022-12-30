Thunder Sign Defenseman Ryan Orgel

December 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Ryan Orgel to a standard player contract.

Orgel, 25, has played in 20 games this season with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Pensacola Ice Flyers and recorded two goals and 12 assists. During the 2021-22 season, the Los Angeles, California native played six combined games with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies and Idaho Steelheads.

Prior to his professional career, Orgel played two seasons of NCAA Division 1 ice hockey for University of Denver and finished his collegiate career with NCAA Division 3 University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

