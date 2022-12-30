Rush Drop Oilers in OT, 4-3
December 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush scored three power play goals and Rory Kerins netted the game-winning goal as they beat the Tulsa Oilers in overtime 4-3 on Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena.
Rapid City struck first five minutes into the first period while skating with a power play. Ryan Zuhlsdorf hit Logan Nelson at the top of the right circle. He waited for a beat and fired a wrist shot top shelf on the blocker side past Daniel Mannella and the Rush took a 1-0 lead.
Tulsa answered less than a minute later after Cameron Supryka flipped a puck high into the air and Eddie Matsushima won the race to it in the attacking end. Matsushima carried the puck to the net, deked to his backhand and roofed a shot past Daniil Chechelev, evening the score at one.
The Rush got another power play goal late in the second period. Kerins sent a pass toward the net where Matt Marcinew was crashing. His shot was turned aside but Calder Brooks poked home the rebound and Rapid City regained the lead.
Tulsa countered a few minutes later right after a power play expired. After Chechelev made a save, Ryley Lindgren grabbed a loose puck in the high slot. He flicked a backhander high past Chechelev and the game was tied at two.
The Oilers took their first lead of the game in the opening seconds of the third period. The Rush turned the puck over in their own zone and Ethan Stewart fed Dylan Sadowy for a one-timer at the back door that he buried to make it 3-2.
Rapid City answered with yet another power play goal later in the third. Alex Aleardi snapped a pass to Brett Gravelle at the front of the net. He redirected it past Mannella, evening things at three.
In overtime, Marcinew found Quinn Wichers at the left boards and he carried the puck into the corner. Wichers sent a centering pass to the back post where Kerins was loose. He rammed home the one-timer for the game-winning goal, giving the Rush a 4-3 win.
Marcinew had two assists, Kerins finished with a goal and two assists and Chechelev made 40 saves on 43 shots. The Rush won for the second consecutive game and improved to 15-15-0-0 while Tulsa earned a point and moved to 8-12-6-0.
Rapid City and Tulsa will close out 2022 on Saturday night. Puck drop for Scooby Doo Night on New Year's Eve is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.
