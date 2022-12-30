Kansas City Overcomes Deficits to Beat Iowa, 5-2

Independence, MO - The Iowa Heartlanders gave up three goals in the third period to the Kansas City Mavericks in a 5-2 defeat Friday at Cable Dahmer Arena. Iowa led twice, 1-0 and 2-1, but Jeremy McKenna broke the tie with a power-play marker in the opening five minutes of the third. Next, Cole Coskey gave Kansas City an insurmountable two-goal lead in the final eight minutes. Josh Lammon scored the empty-net strike in the final minutes.

Iowa's Nolan Orzeck got the game's first goal at 5:23 of the first. Off a forecheck at the right post, Orzeck created pressure, then skated to the left-wing doorstep. Cole Stallard flung it to him and Orzeck powered a one-timed slap shot in on the Landers' third shot. Carson Denomie received the secondary assist. Hunter Jones made ten saves in the first.

The second period featured a more back-and-forth feel. After Mavs forward Nick Pastujov tied the game, the Heartlanders went to work two minutes later and made it 2-1 at the 5:01 mark. Brendan Robbins scurried the puck off the side of his stick to Jake Durflinger. The rookie went top shelf over the glove on a breakaway for his third pro goal.

Kansas City tied the game before the second frame's end; Josh Elmes scored his first ECHL goal in four seasons with a deep-slot wrist shot through traffic at 8:55 of the second.

Jones made 21 saves in defeat. Shane Starrett blocked 33 shots for Kansas City, beating Iowa for the third straight game.

