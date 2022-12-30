Parent Scores Twice In 4-3 Win Over Railers

GLENS FALLS - Xavier Parent scored twice as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Worcester Railers on Friday night, 4-3, in front of 3,775 fans at Cool Insuring Arena.

Xavier Parent opened the scoring 9:48 into the game to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Ryan Orgel's shot from the point was tipped to Parent and he fired a wrist shot by goaltender Brent Moran for his ninth of the year. Orgel and Grant Jozefek were credited with the assists.

Parent struck again to give the Thunder a two-goal lead. Grant Jozefek moved in on an odd-man rush and fed Parent for the goal at 14:42 of the first period. The goal was Parent's second of the night and tenth of the year with assists from Jozefek and Travis Broughman and Adirondack took that lead into the intermission.

In the second period, Ryan Smith tipped in a Jeff Taylor shot to give the Thunder a 3-0 lead. The goal was Smith's fifth of the year and fifth in four games with helpers from Taylor and Colin Long with 6:00 left in the second.

Worcester came back with back-to-back goals to pull within one late in the second. Bobby Butler put in his 11th of the year at 14:22 and Blake Christensen scored his fifth of the year on the power play at 19:04 of the second and Adirondack led 3-2 to start the third.

In the third period with the net empty, Ryan Da Silva sent the puck all the way down the ice into the net for a 4-2 lead. Jeff Taylor collected the assist at 18:22 of the third period on Da Silva's second of the year.

Worcester stuck around on the power play as Anthony Repaci buried a one timer from the right circle to get the Railers back within a goal. Repaci's tally came with 34 seconds left in regulation with helpers from Bobby Butler and Reece Newkirk.

In the end, the Thunder held on for the 4-3 win. Jake Theut made 34 saves in the victory.

