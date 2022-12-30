Everblades Finish 2022 With Win Over Solar Bears

December 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades ended 2022 by doubling up the Orlando Solar Bears 6-3 in front of 7,299 boisterous fans Friday night at Hertz Arena.

Florida scored four goals in the fourth period to grab the win, with the game winner being provided by Leif Mattson's first ECHL goal. Kobe Roth, Lukas Kalble, Xavier Cormier, Robert Calisti, and Levko Koper also scored for the Everblades.

Cam Darcy had three assists in the game - he now has seven points in the last two games, while Koper's goal stretched his personal point streak to three games.

Florida did not give up a single power play all game, while Cormier's power play goal gave the Everblades four goals on the man advantage in two games.

The Everblades finished December with a 7-3-1-0 monthly record. With 2022 in the books, the Everblades will go on a five-day hiatus before welcoming the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to Hertz Arena for the first game of 2023, a 7:30 p.m. affair on Wednesday, January 4.

SCORING SUMMARY - Click for full box score

1st Period

8:51 Florida K. Roth 8 (L. Mattson)

18:29 Orlando R. Olsson 10 (P. Vorobei, L. Boka)

18:43 Orlando T. Langan 6 (Unassisted)

19:40 Florida L. Kälble 3 (C. Darcy, L. Mattson)

2nd Period

4:42 Orlando P. Vorobei 1 (B. MacArthur)

3rd Period

3:11 Florida X. Cormier 3 PP (S. Leblanc, C. Darcy)

4:35 Florida L. Mattson 1 (Unassisted)

13:19 Florida R. Calisti 8 (B. Winiecki, J. McEwan)

15:43 Florida L. Koper 3 (J. Smith, C. Darcy)

GOALTENDERS

Orlando - Brad Barone 35 Saves

Florida - Cam Johnson 21 Saves

TEAM STATISTICS

Shots on Goal - Orlando 24, Florida 41

Power Plays - Orlando 0-0, Florida 1-2

Shorthanded Goals - Orlando 0, Florida 0

Penalties (Minutes) - Orlando 5 (13), Florida 4 (19)

BOX SCOREHIGHLIGHTS

NEWS AND NOTES

The final game of the 2022 calendar year attracted 7,299 spirited Everblades fans, the fourth largest crowd of the season after 13 contests at Hertz Arena.

With a third-straight win over the Solar Bears, Florida improved to 4-2-1-0 this season versus their rivals from Central Florida.

Leif Mattson's game-winning goal came on the first ECHL goal of his career. The newcomer turned in his first three-point game this season and his second two-assist performance of the year.

One night after scoring three goals, Cam Darcy picked up three assists, making it seven points in the back-to-back set with the Solar Bears. In 11 December games, Darcy has 13 points on three goals and 10 helpers.

Xavier Cormier scored the Blades' fourth power play goal in the last two games, while Robert Calisti scored goals in back-to-back games for the second time this season. Calisti previously collected three goals in consecutive games played on November 5 and 8.

Kobe Roth and Lukas Kälble got back in the scoring column. Roth's first-period goal was the rookie's first tally since he potted a pair in the Blades' 5-3 victory over Orlando on December 21, snapping a three-game pointless stretch. Kälble picked up his first goal since collecting an overtime game-winner in Florida's 5-4 victory over Atlanta on November 18.

With his third goal of the campaign, Levko Koper is now riding a three-game point streak with one goal and two assists, while in the last two contests, Stefan Leblanc has four assists and Blake Winiecki has three points on one goal and two assists.

Thanks to a 21-save effort, ECHL All-Star Cam Johnson improved to 4-1-1-0 in six starts against Orlando and is now 13-4-3-1 this season, which ties him for the league lead in victories.

NEXT GAME

The Everblades will be idle for five days before ringing in the new year with a home game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday, January 4. Puck drop versus the Bunnies is slated for 7:30 p.m.

The mid-week battle will feature the popular Hump Day Deals with $3.00 Bud Light drafts and $3.00 hot dogs. With a college ID, enjoy discounted tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.